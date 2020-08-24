Dog Training

Getting started on training once you bring your dog or puppy home is an important part of their behavioral development. Learn how to train your dog properly with expert advice from certified dog trainers, behaviorists, and vets.

Most Recent

6 Easy Tips to Train Your Dog With Positive Reinforcement

Positive reinforcement is the best way to teach dogs new behaviors or change old habits. Learn what makes this dog training method so great and how to get started. 
Can Dogs Talk? How to Teach Your Dog to Talk With Buttons

Our dogs are incredibly smart and can learn so much about the human world, including words and phrases. 
Who Needs Humans? Meet Rookie and Dash, Bat Dogs for the Trenton Thunder

Not a baseball fan? What if we promised the appearances of fluffy dogs?
How to Teach Your Dog 4 Training Basics

Grab your clicker and a handful of treats to get started.
5 Effective Dog Training Tools Pros Swear By

Providing proper training for your canine companion is a big part of your role as a responsible dog parent. These tools will help you get the job done right.
You Probably Should’ve Enrolled in Puppy Kindergarten Already

Bringing home a new puppy is a busy affair, but making time for puppy classes will pay off in the long run.

More Dog Training

Dogs Might Understand Commands Without Training, According to New Study

"This shows their intelligence and adaptability," one researcher explains.
How to Clicker Train Your Dog at Home

Clicker training is an easy and effective training technique that works on dogs of all ages, including puppies. Want to train your dog in a few simple steps? Here’s how you can teach your dog to master basic commands using a clicker and treats.
8 Secrets to Crate Training Your Dog or Cat

The Dos and Don'ts of Crate Training a Puppy

Why Training Your Dog Is So Important & How to Start

5 Reasons Dog Training Makes Life Better

4 Must-Dos When Potty Training a Dog

Potty training, housebreaking, doing his business outside. These are all terms for the same thing: training your dog to pee and poo outside (rather than on your favorite rug). Teaching your dog this important skill set requires consistency and patience from you. Oh, but it’s worth it.

