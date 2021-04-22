Spiked Coyote Vests to Keep Your Punk Rock Pup Safe

Small dogs, as well as cats, could be considered prey for coyotes, said veterinarian Benjamin Wright, DVM, at the Lakewood Vet Center in Dallas. Coyote attacks are rare, but percentages don't matter if it's your pet that gets hurt. Protective vests made with bite-resistant material work best when dogs are outside unsupervised, Wright said. Those colorful whiskers aren't just hilarious, they're life-saving fixtures that make small dogs look larger and more threatening. "Coyotes' usual prey is much smaller than them," Wright said. "A coyote attacking a dog or cat could be injured during the hunt, so they are probably desperate at that point if they are going to risk hurting themselves for a meal."