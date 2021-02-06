Doe-eyed Link is a blue heeler/Lab mix located at the Best Friends Animal Society in Houston, Tex. He's only a few months old, but apparently already has a big personality (and the quality friendships to match)! The shelter writes: "Link is a very sweet puppy who loves to play fetch and has never met a toy he didn't love! He loves holding squeaky toys and prancing around his home. He loves his foster sibling kitty Chorizo and is often found cuddling with him, sharing a bed!

For more information about adopting Link: Best Friends Animal Society