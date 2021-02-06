You Can Adopt These Puppies and Kittens During the Puppy Bowl
Ready to meet 14 future pets? Click through to learn more about where to find those Puppy Bowl fluffballs still looking for homes. Enjoy!
You can watch the 2021 Puppy Bowl this Sunday at 2 p.m. eastern (11 a.m. pacific) on Animal Planet or stream on discovery+.
Link
Doe-eyed Link is a blue heeler/Lab mix located at the Best Friends Animal Society in Houston, Tex. He's only a few months old, but apparently already has a big personality (and the quality friendships to match)! The shelter writes: "Link is a very sweet puppy who loves to play fetch and has never met a toy he didn't love! He loves holding squeaky toys and prancing around his home. He loves his foster sibling kitty Chorizo and is often found cuddling with him, sharing a bed!
For more information about adopting Link: Best Friends Animal Society
Lucy
Fluffy girl Lucy is a corgi/border collie mix located at the SPCA of Westchester in New York. Rumor has it that famed pet parent and animal advocate Martha Stewart will do the honors of introducing Lucy during the show. You love to see it!
For more information about adopting Lucy: SPCA of Westchester
Jill
Even the Puppy Bowl needs some halftime entertainment. Enter the adorable Jill. She's a fluffball, first and foremost, but the shelter describes her as a Siamese mix. She arrived at the Virginia Beach SPCA as a stray along with her brother Jack at 16 weeks of age.
For more information about adopting Jill: Virginia Beach SPCA
Jersey Girl
This sweet little terrier girl came to Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue in Sunderland, Md., while her mama was still pregnant with a litter of pups. Another of the rescue organization's dogs—a member of Team Ruff named Tank—is leading his pack in the final round of the Puppy Bowl's most pup-ular participants. Sounds like a couple of winners to us!
For more information about adopting Jersey Girl: Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue
Iris
This blue-eyed angel is a Turkish Angora from Citizens for Animal Protection in Houston, Tex. Entertainment Weekly shared that the kitten was found along with her siblings just days after they'd been born, with an inattentive mama cat who had left them "laying in the cold dirt with fleas all over them." As you can see from that fluffy white fur, she's doing much better now! Even better—the organization is waiving adoption fees for dogs and cats the weekend of the Puppy Bowl!
For more information about adopting Iris: Citizens for Animal Protection
Esther
This precious pink snoot is a catahoula/Aussie mix who was surrendered to the Double J Dog Ranch in Hauser, Idaho. Esther landed at the ranch, a sanctuary and re-homing center for dogs with special needs, after her owners realized she was deaf. She's a "little firecracker" who would do well in an active household. We can't wait to see where this incredible girl makes her forever home!
For more information about adopting Esther: Double J Dog Ranch
Enzo
This adorable beagle/Lab mix was found living in an abandoned home in Oklahoma before he was transferred to AHeinz57 Pet Rescue outside Des Moines, Iowa. The rescue writes on Facebook that Enzo will make his grand debut during the Puppy Bowl on Sunday once he's ready for adoption, so keep your eyes peeled!
For more information about adopting Enzo: AHeinz57 Pet Rescue
Crowley
Crowley might be young, but he already knows how to strike a regal pose for the camera. Just look at that photogenic face! Entertainment Weekly writes that Crowley is a Labrador retriever who's currently in a foster home awaiting his forever family.
For more information about adopting Crowley: Miami Dade County Animal Services
Bandit
Those eyes! Those ears! Those spots! Bandit is a blue heeler/cattle dog mix who arrived at San Diego's Helen Woodward Animal Center from an overcrowded shelter in Fresno. She'll make her big debut this Sunday, and from the looks of this video, she was born to be a star. Did we mention she's so cute it hurts?
For more information about adopting Bandit: Helen Woodward Animal Center
Sugar Plum
This little scruff nugget may have had a very different start to life if it weren't for the kind hearts at Shaggy Dog Rescue in Houston, Texas. Not to be deterred by bigger pups in the spotlight, the Chihuahua-terrier mix is ready to wow Puppy Bowl fans with her playtime skills this Sunday.
For more information about adopting Sugar Plum: Shaggy Dog Rescue
Sadie
Oh, sweet Sadie. Those eyes could get you into trouble! Especially when paired with such a complementary sweater. If you think we didn't notice that the color brings out your best asset, you were wrong. She's a terrier/schnauzer mix, but quite frankly, she's gorgeous and that's all that matters.
For more information about adopting Sadie: Compassion Kind Foundation
Rose
This little roly-poly is only five and a half weeks old. Rose's mom was pregnant when she entered the Delaware Humane Association's care, the same shelter where President Biden adopted his German shepherd, Major! Entertainment Weekly writes that the pup's mom went into labor "the day her foster picked her up and the moment she made it into the foster room, her first puppy arrived!" Rose has five other siblings that are just as cute, too!
For more information about adopting Rose: Delaware Humane Association
Orion
Mugsy
Mugsy is a 6-month-old cocker spaniel mix at the SPCA in Los Angeles. His sweet puppy dog eyes could melt an ice cream cone in Antartica, and we can only imagine how incredible those those floppy spaniel ears look as he plays in the yard. Swoon!
For more information about adopting Mugsy: SPCA LA