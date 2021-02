As America collectively fawns over the puppies—and halftime kittens—during Sunday's Puppy Bowl, many viewers will likely wonder how to adopt the animals featured in the show. But as it turns out, Puppy Bowl XVII was actually filmed months ago. So while the pets in the show are adoptable, it's possible that many of those all-stars may have already found their new homes. This is great news, really. We love it when animals are adopted ! But if you were hoping to become a pet parent during the Big Game, there's still hope. The event will also have 11 puppies and three kittens who couldn't make it to the show because of the COVID-19 pandemic . So those little guys may still be searching for their forever homes!Ready to meet 14 future pets? Click through to learn more about where to find those Puppy Bowl fluffballs still looking for homes. Enjoy!You can watch the 2021 Puppy Bowl this Sunday at 2 p.m. eastern (11 a.m. pacific) on Animal Planet or stream on discovery+.