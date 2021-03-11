A Timeline of Queen Elizabeth's Lifelong Love of Corgis

Queen Elizabeth is no exception when it comes to giving her pets special attention—her corgis and dorgis (a Dachshund-Corgi mix) get the royal palace treatment, with their own special areas of the palace, and of course, their own Christmas stockings when the holiday season rolls around. Just like the rest of us non-royal humans and our dogs, the monarch's pups have been some of her most loyal companions, no matter what the tabloids might throw their way.