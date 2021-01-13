The Crazy, Heartwarming, Surprising Pets Who’ve Lived in the White House Since the Start

While our foremost founding father did not actually live in the White House, he was quite the animal enthusiast, owning several dogs, as well as donkeys, mules, and horses. Good old George was very passionate about breeding hounds. So much so that the American Kennel Club notes that he even helped develop the American Foxhound breed!

Washington owned a number of black and tan hounds, with names like Tipsy, Tipler, and Drunkard—and a dalmatian named Madame Moose.