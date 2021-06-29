These 13 Adorable Pictures of Golden Retrievers Will Melt Your Heart
These photos put the “gold” in golden retriever.
Ah, the classic golden retriever. They're one of the most popular dog breeds in America, and there's no surprise why. Besides being smart, active dogs, they're also gorgeous and oh so photogenic. It's no wonder goldens are some of the biggest pet influencers filling our feeds!
Whether you're celebrating National Golden Retriever Day (February 3), having a 'ruff' day, or are just on a search for some cute puppy photos, you've come to the right place.
Gus
He's a runner, he's a track star! No seriously, Gus crushes the competition in agility courses. He especially loves dock diving and has even earned his Dock Elite title. What a good boy.
Hinckley Parks
It seriously can't get any cuter than this. Hinckley Parks' baby brother Teddy loves to snuggle in all his soft golden fur, and we can't blame him. It's no wonder golden retrievers are one of the best family pets in America: they're great with kids!
Jaxson & Sawyer
Ah, the classic birthday photo with the sibling. But this one with Jaxson and Sawyer actually turned out adorable! The only thing that seems to be missing from the party are some birthday treats ...
Margo
Who doesn't love splashing around in the water on a hot summer day? Swimming is one of the best ways for dogs to get exercise, and golden retrievers are natural at it. Plus, Margo's coat is absolutely glowing in the sunshine-how photogenic!
Maggie
Maggie's glasses make her look to be one smart cookie-because she probably is! Golden retrievers are one of the smartest dog breeds. She's serving sophistication, and we're here for it.
Arrowood Family
What's better than a golden? Five goldens! Sage, Waverly, Tori, Jimmie, and baby Presley are the definition of family goals. I mean, how often can you get five pups to look at the camera?
Thor
As long as the camera's off, the boss won't suspect a thing, right? After watching us all struggle through WFH life for a year, our dogs are sure going to miss us when we return to the office. Or maybe they'll be like Thor the golden retriever and replace us altogether.
Louie
Talk about #lifegoals! Nothing feels better than a car ride with the windows down and the wind blowing through your
hair fur.
Krembo
Uh, hello, tongue! Krembo's letting it all hang out and we can't blame him. If only we could reach through the screen and boop that nose.
Gamja & Chip
These are some besties for life. Gamja (Korean for potato) and Chip are seriously the cutest BFFs ever. And also have us craving some snacks.
Lola
What a gorgeous pup! We could all use a little frolic through a flower field some days, but we'll have to live vicariously through Lola for now.
Henry
Golden retrievers make wonderful service animals, and Henry proves that they can look good while doing so. He deserves all the pets in the world-but only once he's off the clock.
Drake
Cue the "awwwws" because this is one of the cutest dogs we've ever seen. His smile tells us all we need to know: he's definitely one of the happiest golden retrievers in the world.