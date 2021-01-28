13 Pairs of Dogs Who Are Double the Adorable Trouble
Milo and Quorra
Milo the Pomeranian and Quorra the silver Labrador seem like a very unlikely pair, but they don’t care! They have no idea how mismatched their sizes are, and it doesn’t even matter, because they go about their days practically attached to each other’s hips. When Milo pokes his head out the window during car rides, Quorra is right there next to him following suit, because that’s what buddies do!
Tucker and Bailey
“You get that corner, and I’ll get this one. Go!” Whenever their humans aren’t looking, Tucker and Bailey make a beeline for the backyard where they strategically dig up as much of the dirt as possible before someone finds them and takes an adorable picture like this one.
Akira and Anubis
When’s the best time to go splashing in mud puddles? Right after a bath, of course! Akira and Anubis definitely don’t care that their owners just took an hour cleaning them. When they see an opportunity for fun, they take it, and we’re loving that carefree attitude!
Gizmo
Yes, this gallery is focused on pairs of dogs, but we had to honor this adorable dog and cat duo! Gizmo (the dog) loves running around the house and sneaking up on the cat, which is why his cat friend might be giving him a death glare in this photo. Don’t worry—when they aren’t playfully chasing each other, they’re the best of friends!
Miles and Ernie
Both Miles and Ernie have their own dog beds, but for some reason, they much prefer chilling on the tiny armrest of the couch! It’s basically the canine equivalent of a balance beam, so we can’t imagine it’s very comfortable. But you’d never guess it from the content looks on their faces!
Carl and Cruz
This Daily Paws reader told us that Carl, their French bulldog, is usually the mischievous one. But it looks like he taught his sister, Cruz, well because on this day, it was Cruz who decided to dive head first into the gopher plant. “And now the student becomes the master,” says Carl (probably).
Kona and Nala
What’s the one thing better than having a best friend? Having a best friend that shares your birthday! Kona and Nala skipped their birthday celebrations to run around outside, and when their parents tried to get a photo of them, they couldn’t keep their birthday hats on! We think their tongues-out silly faces say it all.
Mia and Molly
You might not believe us, but Mia and Molly actually have very light-colored coats! When an unexpected thunderstorm broke out mere moments after they were let outside, the sneaky soft-coated Wheaten terriers seized the opportunity and decided to roll around in all the fresh mud. Look at how proud their faces looked when they came back home to show the humans their handiwork!
Caesar and Mia
Caesar and Mia clearly felt that their house needed some redecorating, so they took it upon themselves to make some confetti out of unsuspecting paper lying around. We’re loving the festive DIY project they collaborated on, don’t you?!
Rover
Usually, Rover and his curly-haired friend get along super well, but on this occasion, Rover didn’t feel like sharing his toy. Best way to keep it all to yourself? Place your snout on top and leave it there—for hours. We have to admire the commitment!
Wrigley and Milo
“Nothing to look at here! Move along, Mom!” Wrigley and Milo know they aren’t allowed to get up on the couch, but it looks like they’ve made themselves very, very comfortable by snuggling up underneath the blanket. Maybe next time, they’ll learn to cover their WHOLE bodies with the blanket so they’ll stay hidden and not get caught!
Koda
It’s always the puppies that are the real mischievous ones, so it should come to no surprise that this husky puppy named Koda was the first of the trio to jump into the mud. Of course, her big brother and sister had to join her. Triple the muddy dogs means we get a photo that’s three times as cute!
Finn and Seamus
Golden retrievers Finn and Seamus spend all of their waking hours being goofy. One night, Finn decided to take over the pair's favorite chair to tease Seamus, who is very adorably sulking behind the couch. We have a feeling Finn isn’t moving any time soon!