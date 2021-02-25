13 Dogs with BIG Personalities

Just like humans, every dog has their own distinct personality, and they absolutely love showing it off to their owners. Whether they're being feisty, goofy, or annoyed, dogs use their faces and body language to communicate with their humans exactly how they're feeling. And every so often, you'll catch your dog doing something so expressive, you can't help but laugh at all that boisterous character bursting out of that little furry body. These 14 Daily Paws readers were able to capture the exact moment their pups were showing off their unique personalities, and their faces say it all!