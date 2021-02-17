15 Charming Dogs Who Just Can’t Seem to Follow the Rules

Every household has their own set of "rules" when it comes to their dogs, such as no sitting on the furniture or going potty in the house. But at the end of the day, all dogs care about (after napping and eating) is having fun, and some rules are meant to be broken anyway! Let's face it: There's nothing more delightful than catching your dog in an etiquette fail and snapping a photo to commemorate the humorous moment. After all, the only "law" we think our pups should follow is "be as adorable as possible," and these 15 dogs are loyal subscribers to that golden rule!