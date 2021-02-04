13 Dogs Who Can’t Resist Digging in the Mud
Phoebe
“Okay, I’m just heading outside to go to the bathroom... wait a second, what's this delightful dirt surprise?!” Phoebe just couldn’t contain herself during her potty break once she saw how gloriously muddy it was outside. A big rainstorm had just come through, so the ground was the perfect level of soggy to dig her paws and snout in. We can’t handle how cute her “well, can I still have my treat?!” face is!
Lori
Look at those puppy eyes! Lori’s humans had just given her a bath and combed her, but that mud puddle was just too darn tempting. Don’t worry Lori—you’re still the sweetest, best girl in the world, even if your paws a little less tidy than usual.
Lily
“Check out my new mud socks! Do you like them?!” That’s what we imagine Lily was trying to say to her owners after being caught muddy-pawed! Lily had found a teeny tiny puddle in her backyard and proceeded to dig until it was about 10 times its original size. Honestly, we’re impressed she isn’t more dirty than this.
Beau
We're not even sure if poor Beau can even see with all that mud in his face. On his neighborhood walk, this pup obediently trotted next to his human right up until that darn mud puddle sent out its siren song. Beau dove head first, and his ability to cover ever inch of face fur leaves us wondering if he’d seen his owner with a mud mask facial and wanted to see what all the fuss was about.
Kevin
It’s very common for dogs to be scared of big rainstorms, but after every storm comes a rainbow … and deliciously large mud puddles to dig in! Kevin the Dalmatian must have wanted to see how brown looked when mixed in with his black spots, and we have to admit that he’s looking quite smashing, dirt and all.
Benny
Benny didn't find a mud puddle, per say, but he certainly got himself into a mess. After going for a swim in the ocean, this pup went nuts for the limitless amount of digging space at his disposal. He started and just couldn't stop, and ended up flinging it everywhere. The result? Two nearby sunbathers covered in sand. Luckily, his newfound friends understood his excitement.
Maximus
Most people associate Pembroke Welsh corgis with royalty (Queen Elizabeth II has owned more than 30 corgis in her lifetime!) but these regal pups are just as happy showing off their less dignified side, too. Maximus has no desire for fancy events like tea time. Give this pooch a pool of mud, and you’d think he’d won the canine lottery. Just look at that corgi smile!
Nola
Don’t let the melancholy face fool you! Nola’s favorite activity is digging muddy holes in the backyard, and the disappointed face she’s displaying in the photo is the result of seeing her mom get the garden hose to clean her off. “Can’t I just stay dirty forever?!” says Nola, who’s secretly plotting her next muddy adventure.
Maize-Belle
Maize-Belle has a blast getting muddy in her own backyard by herself, but nothing gets her more excited than visiting the dog park. There, she finds friends who share the same love for mud that she does! (She’s the smaller brown dog who’s standing behind the dog sitting in the mud puddle.) Would you believe Maize-Belle’s face isn't actually brown?!
Cosmo
Have you ever seen such a happy face?! Cosmo was smiling the whole walk home after his playdate with his best friend who loves to explore mud puddles with him. We’re not sure how he kept his face so clean, and we have to imagine it took a very long bath to return his body to its normal blonde color!
Zelda
“Just taking a little mud bath, Mom. Nothing to see here!” We’ve all heard the phrase “happy as a pig in mud” to describe utter joy, but we think Zelda would give any pig a run for its money in the happiness department given how content she looks rolling around in nature!
Harry
Harry can’t understand why his humans won’t let him inside after using the bathroom. Here’s a hint, Harry—it might have something to do with your muddy paws! Right after they snapped this picture of his hilariously gloomy face, his owners went outside to clean him off, gave him some good pets, and Harry transformed back into a jovial pup.
Ali
Ali loves playing fetch with her humans, and nothing will stop her from going after that ball … even a mud puddle that’s 10 feet across! When her owner accidentally chucked the ball right in the puddle, Ali ran as fast as she ever has before, splashing around to retrieve it. We think she might have just invented a new sport: extreme fetch!