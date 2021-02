13 Dogs Who Can’t Resist Digging in the Mud

If there’s one thing dogs love more than napping and treats , it’s playing in the mud. If they see a mud puddle in front of them, it’s like they’re magnetically drawn to the thing, and they won’t be satisfied until every last inch of their body has turned brown. And they definitely don’t care if you’ve just given them a bath . No way! The lure of nature has called, and you better believe they’re going to answer! These 13 Daily Paws readers captured the moment they’d discovered their dog had given themselves a mud makeover, and the images are priceless!