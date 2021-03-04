14 Dogs Who Aren’t Afraid to Let It All Hang Out

Because we love our dogs as much as (maybe even more than?) the human members of our family, it's easy to forget that dogs are in fact animals, which means they couldn't care less about modesty. Let's set the scene: You hear your dog snoring in the corner, you look over, and they're passed out belly up, private parts very much out for everyone to see. Or they jump up on the couch, forget how to properly sit, and end up showing off way more of themselves than you'd ever want to see up close. As improper as these tendencies can be, they sure do make for some much-needed comedic relief.