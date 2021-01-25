14 Times Dogs Proved They Will Eat Anything

When Mopar’s humans were looking for their face masks before heading out one day, they realized Mopar was one step ahead of them. Silly Mopar: masks aren't for puppies! While important for humans to help stop the spread of coronavirus, they're dangerous for dogs—especially when they try to eat them. We're sure Mopar was just trying to show solidarity with his humans, but always keep masks out of reach of your dog to make sure he stays safe.