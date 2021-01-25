14 Times Dogs Proved They Will Eat Anything
Angus
Somebody has a sweet tooth! Angus’s family made him a dog-friendly cake for his birthday, and the second they put it in front of him, he went to town! Where are your manners, Angus? You're at least supposed to wait for everyone to sing “Happy Birthday” before you inhale the whole cake in 10 seconds flat!
Knight
Everyone with a dog in the house knows you have to watch your plate on Thanksgiving. So when Knight’s owners turned their back for a few seconds to watch the football game, Knight saw his opportunity and went straight for the turkey. Must be a picky eater—those Brussels sprouts remained untouched!
Magnolia
Man, it must be a real bummer not to have any thumbs to work the remote. Magnolia just wanted to spend the afternoon watching her favorite shows but had to improvise a way to change the channel. What does a few bite marks hurt, anyway?
Mopar
When Mopar’s humans were looking for their face masks before heading out one day, they realized Mopar was one step ahead of them. Silly Mopar: masks aren't for puppies! While important for humans to help stop the spread of coronavirus, they're dangerous for dogs—especially when they try to eat them. We're sure Mopar was just trying to show solidarity with his humans, but always keep masks out of reach of your dog to make sure he stays safe.
Ginger
Talk about a sticky situation! Ginger got into a box of Honey Smacks cereal, and most of it ended up getting stuck to her face. After having a good laugh, Ginger’s humans gave her a warm bath to get the cereal loose enough to pull off. Hopefully Ginger’s learned not to go rummaging around in the pantry anymore (or at least to stay away from the sticky cereals)!
Jango
“Did I do that?!” (Cue Steve Urkel voice). That’s what we imagine Jango’s thinking as his mom holds up another food container lid that he’s managed to chew. No matter where they try to hide the lids, Jango somehow finds them and puts a nice bite mark in them. On the bright side, that's one way to avoid a lunch mix-up in the office fridge!
Piper
During Piper’s first Halloween at her new home, all the humans were carving pumpkins, so she decided to participate. When the humans weren’t looking, Piper began her work: scratching and biting her design into the pumpkin! Her owners were so impressed and amused by her creation that they even displayed it outside next to the rest of the carved pumpkins. Great job, Piper. (Good news: pumpkin can be a safe snack for dogs when fed in moderation.)
Winston
Winston loves playing in the snow, so we understand how he could confuse his white potty mat for some fresh powder. He destroyed the mat with his mouth in a matter of seconds thinking he was making snowballs. Not quite, Winston! Now your mom just has a huge mess to clean up!
Oliver
What dog can resist a yummy jar of peanut butter? Oliver stuck his snout right in the jar and helped himself to a little snack. Looks tasty, but maybe next time he'll wait for his mom to give it to him before diving in!
Argos
Good boy that he is, Argos saw his humans drink coffee every day and wanted to see what all the fuss was about. Thankfully, the cup was empty so he didn't actually consume any caffeine (which is toxic to dogs). Maybe a caffeine-free puppacino from the the Starbucks drive-thru should be next on his list!
Charlie
Strange ... we’ve never seen a dog come in such a vibrant blue color before, but Charlie the Cavalier King Charles spaniel is really rocking it. The pupster turned a shade of neon blue after he joined the family fun as they decorated Easter eggs. Whoops!
Pierre
When a package showed up at Pierre's house, his family told him the bad news: “Sorry, this box is not for you, buddy.” But apparently they forgot to specify that the contents were off-limits, too! The curious pooch needed a little reminder that Styrofoam is very dangerous for dogs, no matter how much fun it is to shred. (Editor's note: be sure to keep your pets away from away open packages or boxes if Styrofoam or packing peanuts are inside!)
Tucker
“Orange you glad I’m so cute, Mom?!” When Tucker’s mom was unloading groceries, he very quietly grabbed one of the oranges and carried it off to his bed. Guess he just wanted a sweet and citrusy midday snack!
Robin
What is it with dogs and slippers?! Daily Paws sees so many photos of dogs stealing their owner’s slippers, you'd think there was a conspiracy between pups. But this photo of Robin with a pig-shaped slipper in her mouth might be the cutest one of all. Maybe she confused that little piggy nose for one of her plushy toys!