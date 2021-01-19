13 Times Dogs Proved How Lovable They Are—Even When They Weren’t on Their Best Behavior
Of course, it's important to keep in mind that sometimes a dog makes a mess because he's bored or anxious. If you suspect that's what's behind your pup's mischief, try giving them an interactive toy or durable chewy, managing your dog's environment, and creating safe places to make sure your dog is getting the engagement and support he needs.
Here are 13 photos our readers submitted that prove just how lovable dogs are, even when they aren't on their best behavior!
Mads
Right in the middle of a training session, Mads decided it was prime time to make his escape and go frolic in a pile of snow. When his owner finally caught up to him, Mads greeted her with that jovial smile, and she laughed and grabbed her camera. How could you not grin at that snowy little face?!
Louie
Louie may look like your average English bulldog, but don’t let those cute wrinkles fool you—this guy tends to think his ideas are better than the humans'. When his owners tried to show him how to use the pool, he showed them what he wanted to do with it instead. Doesn’t he look so proud of his handiwork?!
Momo
“Hey Mom! I just wanted to help you plant some flowers!” That’s what we imagine Momo was thinking as he tried to execute his vision for the garden—more holes, fewer flowers. With ears as cute as this guy’s, it’s impossible not to think everything he does is adorable (even if that means having to plant a new garden).
Sita
Sita spotted something tan and soft sitting in a corner of the house and thought it looked exactly like one of her favorite plush toys. Turns out, it's something the humans call "slippers," and they wear them on their feet! Looks like Sita will be taking a trip to the store to buy a new pair for her mom.
Besa
Bury me now—this bulldog puppy just killed me with cuteness. Besa is obsessed with toilet paper, so her owners always have to close the bathroom door. But if someone accidentally leaves it open, they’ll come home to either toilet paper strung throughout the entire house or little bite marks on the spare rolls! The rest of our readers loved Besa, too—with this photo, she won our Pet Etiquette Fails contest!
Juliette
"You can't see me, right?" Juliette wasn't too excited about bath-time and hilariously tried to outsmart her family with her "towel of invisibility." Little did she realize her snoot is still perfectly boopable!
Sirius
In his free time, Sirius loves to watch home improvement shows with his humans. One day he got inspired to do a DIY project of his own and decided the stairs needed new carpet. Naturally, he had to rest after all that hard demolition work. Call HGTV up ASAP—we just found their next star.
Beau
Beau might be the most happy-go-lucky dog we’ve ever seen. He was so focused on catching up with one of his squirrel friends that he ran right into a cactus and had to be rescued by a park ranger. Not even cactus spines stuck on his snout could put a damper on this cutie’s smile!
Destiny
Destiny loves to feel the breeze on her face, so she wondered if she could do something to make the breeze coming through the window even stronger without a screen getting in the way. The result? A hole in the window screen just big enough to stick her face in and enjoy the sights, sounds, and smells of the world—all from the comfort of her home.
Fairlee
Fairlee loves to help her parents with landscaping the yard. She has a vision for the garden and works to make it happen! We can't blame a hardworking pup who knows what she wants and goes after it. She looks so proud!
Ollie
New year, new pup. That must have been Ollie’s mentality when she decided she was going to give herself a makeover after breaking into her mom’s makeup drawer. She was trying to find some red lipstick for a bold look, but instead she just turned herself an interesting shade of purplish gray. Don’t worry, Ollie. You’re beautiful just the way you are!
Penny
Another dog who loves toilet paper, Penny would destroy roll after roll any time someone left the bathroom door open. Her owners wanted us to know that this photo was taken before the pandemic. When the country was experiencing a toilet paper shortage, they told Penny she couldn’t play with it anymore, and she quit cold turkey. What a smart (and precious) pup!
Brynn
Brynn thinks she’s as pretty as a flower—and she’s right! Any time she has a free moment, Brynn heads straight for the flower pots, digs them up, and then sits in them. Who needs flowers when you have that adorable face to look at?!