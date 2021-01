Even the most well-behaved of dogs have their mischievous moments. Whether it’s chewing up a table leg, digging in the garden, or running through a mud puddle, we’ve all caught our furry friend red-handed (or should we say red-pawed?). But then when they look up at you with those big eyes or flash you their megawatt smile, it’s impossible to do anything but laugh and grab your camera to capture their endearing mishaps.Of course, it's important to keep in mind that sometimes a dog makes a mess because he's bored or anxious . If you suspect that's what's behind your pup's mischief, try giving them an interactive toy or durable chewy, managing your dog's environment, and creating safe places to make sure your dog is getting the engagement and support he needs.Here are 13 photos our readers submitted that prove just how lovable dogs are, even when they aren't on their best behavior!