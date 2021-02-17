In case you missed it, the Southern part of the U.S., especially Texas, is currently experiencing record low temperatures—we're talking wind chills in the negatives! But this burst of cold weather has also brought with it lots of snow, and these Southern dogs—many of whom have never even seen snow before—are absolutely loving it! They're donning their best doggie sweaters and winter boots and heading out to prance, bounce, and jump around in all the white stuff.