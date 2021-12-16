12 Dogs Wearing Ugly Christmas Sweaters Who Are Here to Make Your Day Better

Are ugly Christmas sweaters the pinnacle of fashion? No. But are they hilarious, festive, and even more precious on a dog? Absolutely. That's why we had to round up some doggie pals rocking their best holiday jumpers for the world to see—you can thank us later.

If you're looking for a more classic cable knit or fair isle sweater for your pooch, we understand. And if you really want to make a statement with your pet this holiday season, these matching pet and owner Christmas sweaters will really tickle your fancy. RIP to your wallet.

Keep scrolling for some adorably furry examples of four-legged friends in their cutest ugly Christmas sweaters.

Ugly Sweater Pawty

Both Frankie and Tank got in the holiday spirit with an ugly Christmas sweater. The first one is the equivalent of humans wearing a shirt that says, "this is my costume." We're obsessed.

Pom-Poms

Fred the poodle knew he was serving looks when he stepped out in this argyle sweater adorned with a wreath and balls galore. This pose is giving us model vibes and we are so here for it.

3-D Sweets

No ugly Christmas sweater? No problem! This DIY ugly Christmas sweater is made from an old doggie T-shirt. Just pin a few random holiday stuffies on it, like a candy cane or donut. This shar-pei is rocking a customized doggie holiday sweater, and we're totally here for it.

Santa Suit

This Staffordshire bull terrier posing in her crocheted holiday best looks as if he's saying, "paint me like one of your French girls." 10/10 would paint. Make sure this good girl gets plenty of treats in her Christmas stocking, Santa Claus!

Unfair-isle

Bronx (on the right) is likely wondering why his sister Brooklyn (on the left) got to wear the tame evergreen sweater while he was dressed in a not-so-tame ugly Christmas sweater. Siblings, am I right?

Glow in the Dark

"Stupid dad made an ugly Christmas sweater for me." Nola the English cream golden retriever is not very amused by her paw-rent's idea of holly jolly. Let's hope she at least got some extra treats out of her outfit!

Tiny Tinsel

Teddy is a shih tzu-Chihuahua mix who looks more than ready for Santa Paws in his ugly holiday sweater. This festive outfit is complete with pom poms and tinsel on a cable knit tree.

Toy Pooch

Speaking of shih tzus, this gorgeous girl has on a one-of-a-kind ugly Christmas sweater made by her dog mama. This is certainly a DIY project any pet parent can get crafty with. Just make sure you've got enough bows left over to wrap the rest of your gifts!

Beach Bum

Sherman the Doxie enjoys long walks on the beach ... in an ugly Christmas sweater, of course. Shermi looks like he just caught a glimpse of Santa Paws he's so excited. Can you blame him?

Baubles Galore

Mose the German shorthaired pointer looks like he's regretting his life choices right about now (spoiler: he's not—he's just waiting to see if any holiday dinner scraps fall from the table).

Faux Fur

Elvis looks dazzling in his black and red ugly Christmas sweater, complete with a faux fur trim. French bulldogs make great sweater models, don't they?

