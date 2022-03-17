St. Patrick's Day is here, and that means it's time to pull out the green bandanas, dog brews, and a pot of gold (treats).

Sláinte! These 16 Dogs Have the Luck of the Irish

Happy St. Paw-trick's Day! We're here to help you and your four-legged friends celebrate St. Paddy's with some shamrock cheer. Whether your pooch is an Irish breed or not, they'll be the best good luck charm this holiday. Scroll to reach the pot o' gold at the end!

Leroy

Little Leroy can't contain his excitement about St. Patrick's Day! He's been waiting all year to sport his sparkly green bow that's almost as big as him.

Mia

Mia the Frenchie is our lucky charm of the day! Her giant bow is the gold at the end of her rainbow necklace.

Finn

Finn the golden is wearing a leprechaun hat and beard, and his bandana is printed with mini images of him in the hat and beard. I think he wins best costume this year!

Angus

This handsome Scottie looks camera-ready in his lucky four-leaf clover bandana. Angus knows exactly how to ensure a good Instagram photo (and good luck): tummy rubs. And lots of 'em!

Brady and Bella

Lab twins Brady and Bella donned their green bows to share an Irish blessing with everyone this St. Patrick's Day: "A wish that every day for you will be happy from the start, and may you always have good luck and a song within your heart."

Dune

Dune the golden retriever knows how to paw-ty this holiday, and it involves a green beer made specifically for dogs. Just remember to keep those human brews to yourself, and opt for the dog-friendly options for your pup!

Jupiter Jane

Little Jupie is giving out free kisses for St. Patrick's Day, and we are running to get in line. She may be a Chinese shar-pei and not even Irish, but who's keeping track?

Keiko and Niko

Take a pitbull and American Staffordshire terrier, put them together (in shamrock socks), and what do you get? Ultimate cuteness, that's what! Rescue brothers Keiko and Niko love to celebrate holidays together (and look downright adorable while doing it).

Bellatrix Swan

Bellatrix Swan has her paw-rents to thank for this Lucky Charms bandana this St. Paddy's Day. She must be their good luck charm!

Juno

Every holiday is an excuse for treats, right? Juno the dachshund couldn't agree more while snacking his way through a leprechaun biscuit.

Finn

"Who needs luck when you are this cute?" We can't argue with that logic—we'd give Finn the doodle kisses all day long.

Duncan

Duncan the golden heard about the leprechaun's pot of gold, and he wants in on those treatos at the end of the rainbow. If anyone finds it, let him know! (Maybe his shamrock glasses will help him see it!)

Mando

We can't possibly think of a cuter way to roll into March than with a puppy drinking buddy like Mando here. The teensy boxer and bulldog mix will learn how to paw-ty at a young age with his dog brew!

Duke

You're telling us this ISN'T just a picture of a leprechaun on St. Paddy's Day? Joke's on us, it's Duke the Irish red setter greeting visitors at the Guinness Storehouse in his (very fitting) home of Dublin, Ireland!

Moose

"I've only had one in dog beers!" Moose the rescue mix might need a ride home after enjoying his dog beer this St. Pawtrick's Day.

Cheddar and Friends