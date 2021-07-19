13 Corgi Butts That Will Drive You Absolutely Nuts

We're gonna go out on a limb here and say corgis are one of the most adorable dog breeds around. I mean, what's not to love about a pup who looks like a walking loaf of bread? But one of the best parts of these pooches has to be their fluffy behinds. Corgi butts shake and shimmy like no other. And as some of the best splooters in the animal kingdom, we can't get enough of their buns.