13 Dogs Who Don’t Know Their Own Size
Otto
You know how cats love to hang out on top of couches? Well, Otto must have a little feline in him for thinking he can fit up there, too! Here is all 88 pounds of him chilling on top of the couch to get a good view out of the window in case any mail carriers come to the front door. We can’t even imagine the permanent dent he’s causing in those couch cushions!
Freyja
Freyja was so thrilled to play in the first snowfall of the year that she got stuck in a fence while chasing a snowball down the hill! We can’t blame her though; freshly fallen snow can make any pup go nuts and forget their size! Thankfully, her owner was able to easily get her out, and she continued digging in the snow and chasing snowballs, but this time, very far away from the fence.
Caicos
Caicos always makes sure no humans are around when she goes digging in the garbage can, but one day, she got a little too wild and got the garbage lid stuck on her head! She sulked into the living room with the evidence of her naughty deed for all to see, and was greeted with a huge burst of laughter. Maybe next time she’ll think twice when considering Dumpster diving.
Dakota
Who needs a dog bed when you can just snuggle up in a human bed?! It doesn’t matter if someone’s already in the bed; Dakota has proved that despite pushing 100 pounds, he WILL make room for himself, even if that means squishing his human against the wall in the process. Clearly, this is Dakota’s world, and we’re all just living in it.
Scout
Scout always gets pumped up whenever humans start tossing around a Frisbee, and on this occasion he got so into it that instead of catching the Frisbee with his mouth, he caught it with his whole head, and then it got stuck around his neck! His owner shared with us that Scout is a big ham who’s always trying to make people laugh, so he thinks he got the Frisbee stuck on purpose! How cheeky!
Waylon
“Hey mom, do I have something stuck on me? I can’t get it off ... HELP!” We imagine that’s what Waylon was thinking when he approached his humans with a broken baby gate around his body. How did he find himself in such a precarious situation, you might ask? He was chasing the cat and thought he could squeeze through the same hole in the gate his feline friend just zipped through. Spoiler: He couldn’t.
Ozzy
Ozzy’s no little dude, but from the looks of this picture of him sitting on his favorite small human, it’s safe to say he has the mentality of a Chihuahua stuck inside a Labrador retriever’s body. His owners told us he is constantly sitting on things he shouldn’t be, like small laps or his big brother. Apparently, if he can get his butt on top of something, he’ll sit on it, whether the rest of him fits on it or not.
Daisy
Daisy is a happy-go-lucky kind of dog, which means she’s constantly moving around and exploring every corner of her house. Which is how she found herself stuck underneath a side table that she (mistakenly) thought was big enough to crawl under. The usually carefree dog had to be fed treats as her owners removed the table legs with a screwdriver because she was getting so frustrated with the situation. Poor Daisy!!
Leonard
Look at Leonard living his best life this summer! He got jealous of everyone relaxing in their donut floaties, so he decided to join in on the fun. Except he didn’t realize you’re not supposed to sit directly on it. He ended up popping the pool float a mere five seconds after this photo was taken. At least it was fun while it lasted! Look at that goofy grin on his face!
Clyde
When his humans cleared the countertops to clean, Clyde’s curiosity got the best of him and he decided to jump up to investigate. Where are your manners, Clyde?! Maybe he was trying to show off his long legs to the camera and work his best angle! We imagine he's up there thinking, "It seemed like a good idea at the time..."
Bruno
Bruno was a stray dog before getting adopted, so he has always been super affectionate and loves cuddling with his owners. If he catches his humans relaxing or not giving him attention, he’ll plop himself down right on top of them, practically demanding “GIVE ME PETS NOW!” With a face as cute as Bruno’s, even a 100-pound dog can get away with pretending to be a lap dog.
Holly
Holly decided she was going to help her mom out with the laundry, but within a minute, Holly somehow got a hanger stuck around her neck. She is just a puppy, so we’ll give her a pass for not knowing that hangers go on clothes, not on dogs. Maybe she just thought it was a cool new collar?
Dukat
Despite having numerous dog beds in the house, Dukat has decided that the best place to play and relax is on top of a table, especially his mom’s office table during a Zoom call! We’re sure his mom’s colleagues got a kick out of seeing her gigantic dog hop up in front of the camera. We think he just wanted to say hello to all those people stuck in the screen!