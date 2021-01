Dogs of all shapes and sizes are beautiful no matter what, but there’s just something so uniquely goofy about a big dog who thinks they’re a lap dog. Anyone who’s ever had a mastiff or a Bernese mountain dog try to sit in their lap for snuggles knows exactly what we’re talking about. Yes, your legs start to go numb immediately, but you can’t help but belly laugh at how absurd the situation is. Similarly, owners of massive dogs often discover their four-legged friend stuck in a gate or with their head trapped in a trash can lid. Of course, you have to take a picture before you rescue them from their predicament! To honor these hilarious moments, we’ve rounded up the 13 biggest fails from our readers who caught their furry friends forgetting how gigantic they really are.