Ozzy’s no little dude, but from the looks of this picture of him sitting on his favorite small human, it’s safe to say he has the mentality of a Chihuahua stuck inside a Labrador retriever’s body. His owners told us he is constantly sitting on things he shouldn’t be, like small laps or his big brother. Apparently, if he can get his butt on top of something, he’ll sit on it, whether the rest of him fits on it or not.