Strawberries are not toxic to dogs, but you need to know a few things before you include them in your pet's diet.

Summer doesn't quite feel like summer until you bite into a juicy, red strawberry—but we all want to share with our best friends. Can dogs eat strawberries?

Luckily, the answer is yes! But like all tasty treats, you need to follow some simple guidelines to ensure your dog stays healthy. Tina Wismer, DVM, MS, DABVT, DABT, and senior director at the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center, has the safety tips you need to know before you treat your dog with this favorite summer berry.

Can Dogs Have Strawberries?

Yes, dogs can eat them, and in some cases dogs and strawberries are a great match. They're safe, and plenty of dogs enjoy them as treats, Wismer says. You just have to watch out for what they might be carrying along with them.

Many farmers use pesticide treatments when growing strawberries, so give your berries a thorough wash before sharing with your dog (or eating them yourself). A good fruit and vegetable rinse in the sink should do the trick.

If you grow strawberries at home, avoid using pesticides or herbicides, or restrict your dog's access to that part of your garden to help them avoid any potentially harmful chemicals.

How Much Strawberries Can a Dog Eat?

Many dogs eat strawberries, but Wismer advises feeding only a small amount occasionally. he high sugar content in strawberries can give your dog an upset stomach and diarrhea.

It's always a good idea to start by feeding your dog one or two small berries and then monitor her for a few hours to make sure her digestive system can handle them. As with any dog treat, Wismer recommends limiting your pet's treat consumption to 10 percent or less of their total diet to keep your pup in tip-top shape.

Are Strawberries Good for Dogs?