Pill Pockets for Dogs Are the Game-Changing Way To Give Your Pup Medication
Our dogs have a natural desire to please. Yet many of them will not swallow a pill without a fight. They clench their jaws, wiggle like crazy or eventually take their vitamin or medication, only to propel it across the room just when you think it's gone down. If your pooch is a pro at spitting out their pills, it's time to try a new approach.
"One of the easiest ways to get your dog to take his medicine is to tuck the tablet or capsule into a pill pocket," says Mike Valdivia, DVM at Southlake Crossing Animal Clinic in Southlake, Texas. "What he thinks is a tasty treat is really a clever, convenient solution to a problem that many dog owners face—how to keep their dog from spitting out his medication."
What Is a Pill Pocket?
With a built-in interior pocket that holds a capsule or tablet, a pill pocket is a small treat that smells and tastes so good it'll teach your dog a new trick—how to take his medicine without issue.
Are Pill Pockets Safe?
"Pill pockets are safe to give to most dogs, even those with allergies," says Valdivia. "However, it's important to ask your veterinarian about which type is best suited for your dog's medical condition." A pack of pill pockets is also good to have in your dog's first aid kit, adds Valdivia. "In an emergency situation that requires pill medication, these pockets could prove to be a lifesaver."
How to Use a Pill Pocket
Hold the pill pocket in one hand and place your dog's pill or capsule in the center pocket of the treat. Pinch it closed with your hand that hasn't touched the medication (to avoid transferring the pill scent and taste to the outside of the pocket) and feed the sealed pill pocket to your dog like it's a treat.
Ready to leave the drama behind and help your pooch take his meds in a stress-free (and tasty) way? These pill pockets should do the trick.
Our Favorite Pill Pockets for Dogs
Greenies Peanut Butter Pill Pockets
Greenies' pill pockets are some of the most popular on the market—for good reason! They come in many different flavors and sizes to cater to any pooch's preferences and medication size. Your pooch will be swallowing that supplement before he even realizes it's in his mouth.
Greenies Cheese Pill Pockets
Some smart pups may eventually figure out their pill pocket contains a secret ingredient. (Dogs are smart, after all.) Keep your pooch guessing and interested in what you're feeding them by switching up the flavors of the pill pockets used to hide their meds. These cheese-flavored Greenies will give a little variety to the pill routine, so your dog is just as excited about the new flavor as he was for the original one.
Zoe Roasted Chicken with Rosemary Pill Pops
Made with roasted chicken, rosemary and 100-percent natural ingredients, these pill pops will please the palette of even the most finicky pooch. Bonus? They are individually wrapped in groups of two in order to maintain that soft, squishy texture pups love.
Zoe Grilled Beef with Ginger Pill Pops
If your dog gets tired of the roasted chicken flavor mentioned above, swap it out for this grilled beef and ginger flavor. Like the others, this flavor is also individually wrapped to preserve the chewy, soft texture. Because let's be honest, you wouldn't want to eat a stale pill pocket either, would you?
Medi-Crunch Pill Pouches
With their crunchy wafer shell and creamy peanut butter center, these pill pouches deliver an unexpected taste sensation that is sure to fool even the most finicky pups into taking their medicine.
Pill Buddy Naturals Peanut Butter and Apple Flavor
Made with apple and peanut butter, these tasty pill pockets boast an all-natural ingredients list that will delight any dog. Pill Buddy Naturals are free of corn, wheat, and soy—a great option for dogs who are allergic to common ingredients but still need to take their meds.
Pill Buddy Naturals Peanut Butter and Banana Flavor
No meat or grains in this version, either! Instead, these flavor-filled pill pockets feature peanut butter, bananas, and molasses to entice your pup. Who can resist the combination of peanut butter and banana?
VetriSience Pinchers
Made with organic peanut butter, these pill pockets mask the smell and taste of medications to create a stress-free experience for both you and your pup. They also contain probiotics to support your dog's digestive and immune health.
