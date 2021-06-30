Watermelon Mint Dog Popsicles
These refreshing, three-ingredient frozen 'pupsicle' treats are easy to make and the perfect way to help your pup cool off in the dog days of summer.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Notes
*Do not select items that contain the ingredient xylitol. Xylitol is a sweetener that is sometimes found in peanut butter and yogurt products. It can be very toxic to pets, even in small amounts.
Storage: Transfer popsicles to an airtight container. Store in freezer up to 1 month.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
7 calories; cholesterol 1mg; sodium 2mg; carbohydrates 1g; sugars 1g.