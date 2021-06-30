Watermelon Mint Dog Popsicles

Rating: Unrated

These refreshing, three-ingredient frozen 'pupsicle' treats are easy to make and the perfect way to help your pup cool off in the dog days of summer.

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
freeze:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Yield:
About 32 popsicles (depends on size of molds)
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a food processor or blender combine watermelon, yogurt, and mint. Cover and process or blend until smooth. 

    Advertisement

  • Place silicone treat molds or ice cube trays on a baking pan. Fill molds with watermelon mixture and freeze at least 4 hours or until firm. Let treats stand a few minutes before serving.

Notes

*Do not select items that contain the ingredient xylitol. Xylitol is a sweetener that is sometimes found in peanut butter and yogurt products. It can be very toxic to pets, even in small amounts.

Storage: Transfer popsicles to an airtight container. Store in freezer up to 1 month.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
7 calories; cholesterol 1mg; sodium 2mg; carbohydrates 1g; sugars 1g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 dailypaws.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com 07/22/2021