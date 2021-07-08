Pumpkin Carrot Dog Cupcakes

These pupcakes will have any pooch drooling!

prep:
25 mins
bake:
16 mins
cool:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 11 mins
Yield:
24 pupcakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and flour or line twenty-four 1 3/4-inch muffin cups with paper liners; lightly coat liners with nonstick cooking spray.

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and pumpkin pie spice**. In another medium bowl, whisk together the pumpkin, 1/4 cup yogurt, egg, 2 tsp. honey, and 1 Tbsp. peanut butter. Stir the pumpkin mixture into the flour mixture until nearly combined. Fold in shredded carrot.  

  • Scoop batter into prepared pan(s), filling muffin cups about 2/3 full.  Bake 16 to 18 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool in muffin cups on wire racks 10 minutes. Remove from cups; cool on wire racks.

  • In a bowl, beat together remaining 1/2 cup yogurt, remaining 1/4 cup peanut butter, and remaining 1 tsp. honey until smooth. Pipe or spoon the frosting onto cooled cupcakes

Notes

*Do not select items that contain the ingredient xylitol. Xylitol is a sweetener that is sometimes found in peanut butter and yogurt products. It can be very toxic to pets, even in small amounts.

**According to Pet Poison Helpline, pumpkin pie spice in the small amount used in this recipe is not harmful for dogs. However, ingestion of large amounts of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and Allspice can make dogs sick, so handle these spices with caution around pets.

Storage:  Place cupcakes in an airtight container. Store in refrigerator up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
44 calories; fat 2g; cholesterol 8mg; sodium 42mg; carbohydrates 5g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 2g; sugars 2g.
