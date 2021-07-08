Pumpkin Carrot Dog Cupcakes
These pupcakes will have any pooch drooling!
*Do not select items that contain the ingredient xylitol. Xylitol is a sweetener that is sometimes found in peanut butter and yogurt products. It can be very toxic to pets, even in small amounts.
**According to Pet Poison Helpline, pumpkin pie spice in the small amount used in this recipe is not harmful for dogs. However, ingestion of large amounts of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and Allspice can make dogs sick, so handle these spices with caution around pets.
Storage: Place cupcakes in an airtight container. Store in refrigerator up to 1 week.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
44 calories; fat 2g; cholesterol 8mg; sodium 42mg; carbohydrates 5g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 2g; sugars 2g.