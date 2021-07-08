Notes

*Do not select items that contain the ingredient xylitol. Xylitol is a sweetener that is sometimes found in peanut butter and yogurt products. It can be very toxic to pets, even in small amounts.

**According to Pet Poison Helpline, pumpkin pie spice in the small amount used in this recipe is not harmful for dogs. However, ingestion of large amounts of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and Allspice can make dogs sick, so handle these spices with caution around pets.