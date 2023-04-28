If your dog is nuts about peanut butter, you've come to the right place. These treats are easy to make and use only five ingredients—and because they're frozen, there's no baking required. Along with peanut butter, they contain coconut oil and pumpkin, which can be nutritious for dogs in small amounts. A little bit of cinnamon and turmeric are used in this recipe for some added flavor. After you make the mixture, pour it into ice cube trays or treat molds and pop them in the freezer. Once frozen, it's time for your dog's newest treat obsession to begin.