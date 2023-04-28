Frozen Peanut Butter Coconut Oil Dog Treats
If your dog is nuts about peanut butter, you've come to the right place. These treats are easy to make and use only five ingredients—and because they're frozen, there's no baking required. Along with peanut butter, they contain coconut oil and pumpkin, which can be nutritious for dogs in small amounts. A little bit of cinnamon and turmeric are used in this recipe for some added flavor. After you make the mixture, pour it into ice cube trays or treat molds and pop them in the freezer. Once frozen, it's time for your dog's newest treat obsession to begin.
Prep: 10 mins
Freeze: 4 hrs
Total: 4 hrs 10 mins
Yield: 28 ice-cube sized treats (exact number depends on size of molds)
Ingredients
- 1 cup natural creamy peanut butter*
- 1 cup extra-virgin coconut oil**
- ½ cup canned pumpkin
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
Directions
Step One
In a medium microwave-safe bowl, combine peanut butter and coconut oil. Microwave on 100-percent power for about 30 seconds or until liquefied, stirring once. Add pumpkin, cinnamon, and turmeric; stir to combine.
Step Two
Portion mixture into silicone treat molds or ice cube trays. Freeze at least 4 hours or until firm.
Step Three
Store, tightly covered, in freezer for up to 1 month. Let treats stand at least 5 minutes before serving to slightly soften.
Tips
*Do not select items that contain the ingredient xylitol. It can be very toxic to pets, even in small amounts.
**Coconut oil should be given to dogs in small amounts to prevent pancreatitis and diarrhea. Pay attention to portion sizes.
Treats should make up no more than 10 percent of a dog's daily calorie intake.