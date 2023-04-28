What better way to cool off on a hot day than with a popsicle? Now you can get your pup in on all the summer fun with these homemade dog popsicles that use ingredients they are sure to approve. To kick off the summer festivities, all you need is four ingredients: blackberries, bananas, peanut butter, and yogurt. Instead of using traditional popsicle sticks, which could be a choking hazard and dangerous if consumed, use dog bone treats to function as an edible popsicle stick. These popsicles are easy to make, all you will do is combine the ingredients in a food processor and freeze the mixture until the popsicles are frozen. After that, it's time for you and your pup to hit up the beach where they can enjoy their new favorite summer snack.