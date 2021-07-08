Peanut Butter Banana Grain-Free Dog Treats
These homemade dog biscuits are made grain-free with almond and coconut flours—and made extra delicious with peanut butter and mashed banana.
Gallery
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Notes
*Do not select items that contain the ingredient xylitol. Xylitol is a sweetener that is sometimes found in peanut butter and yogurt products. It can be very toxic to pets, even in small amounts.
**While cooling the treats in the oven isn't a necessary step, we find that this technique results in crisper treats that store a bit longer.
Storage: Transfer completely cooled treats to an airtight container or resealable bag. Store at room temperature up to 2 weeks or freeze up to 3 months. Thaw before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
21 calories; fat 1g; sodium 7mg; carbohydrates 2g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 1g; sugars 1g.