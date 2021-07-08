Peanut Butter Banana Grain-Free Dog Treats

These homemade dog biscuits are made grain-free with almond and coconut flours—and made extra delicious with peanut butter and mashed banana.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. In a small bowl, stir together the almond and coconut flours. In a medium bowl, stir together mashed bananas and peanut butter until smooth. Add half of the flour and hemp seeds (if using); stir to combine. Add remaining flour and, using hands if needed, mix into a dough. Cover and chill dough for 20 minutes.

  • On a well-floured surface, roll out dough to 1/4-inch thick. Using a small, bone-shaped cookie cutter or knife, cut out shapes as desired. Re-roll scraps as needed. Arrange shapes on parchment-lined baking sheets. Using a fork, poke 4 holes in the center of each treat.

  • Bake treats for about 25 minutes or until dried and bottoms are golden. Turn off oven and allow treats to cool inside 1 hour.** Transfer treats to a wire rack and cool completely before storing.

Notes

*Do not select items that contain the ingredient xylitol. Xylitol is a sweetener that is sometimes found in peanut butter and yogurt products. It can be very toxic to pets, even in small amounts.

**While cooling the treats in the oven isn't a necessary step, we find that this technique results in crisper treats that store a bit longer.

Storage: Transfer completely cooled treats to an airtight container or resealable bag. Store at room temperature up to 2 weeks or freeze up to 3 months. Thaw before serving.

