Peanut Butter Banana Dog Ice Cream
Ice cream is the unofficial snack of the summer, and thanks to this drool-worthy homemade dog ice cream recipe, your pooch can cool off with a scoop or two as well. The best part of this recipe is that it only uses three ingredients—or four if you decide to top it off with some bacon sprinkles (this part is optional, but if you ask your dog, they'll probably say it's nonnegotiable.) After combining bananas, peanut butter, and yogurt in a food processor, pop it in the freezer until frozen. Once frozen, garnish with some bacon bits and serve it to your pup. Ice cream all around!
Prep: 20 mins
Freeze: 2 hrs
Total: 2 hrs 20 mins
Yield: 2.5 cups ice cream (about 18 medium scoops)
Ingredients
- 3 medium sliced bananas, frozen
- ½ cup natural creamy peanut butter*
- ½ cup plain low-fat yogurt*
- ¼ cup crisp-cooked and cooled bacon, crumbled (optional)**
Directions
Step One
In a food processor, combine frozen bananas, peanut butter, and yogurt. Cover and process until completely smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides as needed. If desired, add bacon and pulse just a few times to mix. Bacon crumbles can also be reserved for sprinkling on top of the ice cream before serving.
Step Two
For small bites, portion ice cream into ice cube trays. For larger scoops, use an ice cream scoop to portion the ice cream onto a parchment-lined pan or tray. Freeze at least 2 hours or until firm. Cubes or scoops can be stored in an airtight container in the freezer up to 1 month. For the best texture, let ice cream thaw slightly before serving it to your dog.
Tips
*Do not select items that contain the ingredient xylitol. It can be very toxic to pets, even in small amounts.
**Bacon may induce pancreatitis in predisposed/small dog breeds, so pay attention to portion sizes.
Treats should make up no more than 10 percent of a dog's daily calorie intake.