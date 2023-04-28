Ice cream is the unofficial snack of the summer, and thanks to this drool-worthy homemade dog ice cream recipe, your pooch can cool off with a scoop or two as well. The best part of this recipe is that it only uses three ingredients—or four if you decide to top it off with some bacon sprinkles (this part is optional, but if you ask your dog, they'll probably say it's nonnegotiable.) After combining bananas, peanut butter, and yogurt in a food processor, pop it in the freezer until frozen. Once frozen, garnish with some bacon bits and serve it to your pup. Ice cream all around!