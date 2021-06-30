Peanut Butter Banana Dog Birthday Cake

Treat your pup to this tasty birthday cake made with peanut butter and banana. It's topped with mashed potato frosting and sprinkled with bacon crumbles. All that's missing is a party hat!

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
bake:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
cool:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 6-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly coat two 6-inch round baking pans with nonstick spray and line the bottoms with parchment paper; set aside.

  • In a medium bowl, mash banana until smooth. Using an electric mixer, beat in eggs, peanut butter, and 2 Tbsp. honey on high speed until combined. Add flour, water, olive oil, and baking powder; beat until smooth. Divide batter between prepared pans.

  • Bake 20 to 22 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool the dog birthday cakes in pans for 5 minutes. Remove layers from pans; cool completely on a wire rack.

  • Meanwhile, prepare frosting. Place potato pieces in a medium saucepan and cover with water. Bring to boiling over high heat. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, about 20 minutes until very tender. Drain and cool slightly; transfer to a medium mixing bowl. Add yogurt and remaining 1 tsp. honey. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed for about 1 minute. Add water as needed to reach a smooth frosting consistency and then beat on high speed for an additional minute or until completely smooth and light.

  • Place one cake layer on a platter. Top with a thin layer of frosting. Add remaining cake layer. Top with remaining frosting. If desired, sprinkle with crumbled bacon and add a dog-themed cake topper.

Notes

*Do not select items that contain the ingredient xylitol. Xylitol is a sweetener that is sometimes found in peanut butter and yogurt products. It can be very toxic to pets, even in small amounts.

**Bacon may induce pancreatitis in predisposed/small dog breeds, so pay attention to portion sizes.

Storage: Lightly cover cake and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
374 calories; fat 17g; cholesterol 94mg; sodium 240mg; carbohydrates 50g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 12g; sugars 16g; saturated fat 3g.
