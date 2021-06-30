Peanut Butter Banana Dog Birthday Cake
Treat your pup to this tasty birthday cake made with peanut butter and banana. It's topped with mashed potato frosting and sprinkled with bacon crumbles. All that's missing is a party hat!
*Do not select items that contain the ingredient xylitol. Xylitol is a sweetener that is sometimes found in peanut butter and yogurt products. It can be very toxic to pets, even in small amounts.
**Bacon may induce pancreatitis in predisposed/small dog breeds, so pay attention to portion sizes.
Storage: Lightly cover cake and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
374 calories; fat 17g; cholesterol 94mg; sodium 240mg; carbohydrates 50g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 12g; sugars 16g; saturated fat 3g.