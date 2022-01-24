8 Delicious Homemade Treats to Make With Your Dog This Valentine's Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

For the furry love in your life, whip up these amazing Valentine’s Day dog treats that will make their tails wag.

The littlest love of your life is made of fur and cuddles: your pup! While they might not understand the importance of February 14, you'll definitely want to include them in cupid's annual celebration. The way to their heart? Through their tummy, of course. Whip up these Valentine's Day dog treats that will have their heart racing and tail wagging. From delicious peanut butter nibbles to a snack that'll freshen their breath, here are top picks for homemade Valentine's Day sweet treats for the doggos. Bone appétit!

8 Homemade Valentine's Day Treats for Dogs

Watermelon Mint Dog Popsicles

Watermelon Mint Dog Popsicles Credit: Jason Donnelly

We think these pink pupsicles are perfectly festive for Valentine's Day! This watermelon mint dog popsicle recipe creates a refreshing palette cleanser with just three ingredients to help cool your pup's cravings. As a bonus, the added mint will freshen up any stinky puppy breath, too.

Cranberry Oatmeal Dog Cookies

cranberry oatmeal dog cookie Credit: Jason Donnelly

The red tint in this cranberry oatmeal dog cookie recipe screams Valentine's Day dog treats. And with a delicious combination of dried cranberries, rolled oats, cinnamon, and yogurt chips, your pup will enjoy the sweet, scrumptious flavor. Might we suggest using a heart-shaped cookie cutter to really make it festive?

Peanut Butter Banana Grain-Free Dog Treats

Peanut Butter Banana Grain-Free Dog Treats Credit: Jason Donnelly

If dogs could speak our language, they would constantly be asking for another spoonful of their most-loved food: peanut butter! However, if your pup is sensitive to grains, it can be tricky to find a Valentine's Day dog treat that fits their nutritional needs—until now! This peanut butter banana grain-free dog treat recipe swaps out traditional wheat flour for almond and coconut then adds in a dash of bananas and peanut butter for lip-smacking deliciousness. They'll be begging for more long after February 14 passes.

Chicken Bacon Dog Biscuits

chicken bacon dog biscuits Credit: Jason Donnelly

If your pup prefers their Valentine's Day dog treats to be savory rather than sweet, these are perfect dog biscuits to bake with them this year. This chicken bacon dog biscuit recipe features a can of chicken, sweet potato puree, and crispy bacon for a satisfying bite that's easy to whip up. Plus, the bone shape really wins us over on the cute factor (and we're sure your pup will appreciate it, too)!

Fresh Breath Mint Dog Treats

Fresh Breath Mint Dog Treats Credit: Jason Donnelly

You love your floof—but their breath? Eh, not so much. While Lady and the Tramp might have been forgiving to one another in their smooch, you'd prefer if your pup freshened up before giving you a smooch (or ten). These fresh breath mint dog treat recipe uses finely chopped mint and parsley to fight odor and keep the doggy breath at bay. Plus, oats, whole wheat flour, and applesauce round out the recipe to create a snackable texture pups will devour. (We recommend having these on hand year-round—not just on February 14!)

Pumpkin Carrot Dog Cupcakes

Pumpkin Carrot Dog Cupcakes Credit: Jason Donnelly

In a pup's world, pumpkin is a superfood! Full of vitamins and antioxidants, it's one of those goodies from nature that benefit your furry bestie while also being delicious to their palette. And it doesn't need to be October to enjoy it! This pumpkin carrot dog cupcake recipe is whipped up with canned pumpkin, yogurt, honey, and peanut butter to get your Valentine salivating.

Blueberry Banana Frozen Yogurt for Dogs

Blueberry Banana Frozen Yogurt for Dogs Credit: Jason Donnelly

Not all Valentine's Day dog treats require an oven, and not all pups crave something warm. Try this blueberry banana dog frozen yogurt recipe that includes yogurt, blueberries, banana, and peanut butter to create a refreshing, pup-safe take on ice cream.

Homemade Peanut Butter Oatmeal Dog Treats

Homemade Peanut Butter Oatmeal Dog Treats Credit: Jason Donnelly