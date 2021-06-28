Homemade Peanut Butter Oatmeal Dog Treats

Peanut butter and rolled oats are the stars of the show in these tasty dog treats perfect for pups of all sizes! This recipe makes a large batch that can be stored in the freezer for easy homemade treats that last long after the mixer has been put away.

prep:
30 mins
chill:
1 hr
bake:
22 mins
stand:
1 day
total:
1 day
Yield:
576 1/2-inch treats or 256 3/4-inch treats
  • In a very large bowl, beat peanut butter, honey, oil, and egg with an electric mixer on low to medium speed until combined. Add dry milk powder, cracker crumbs, oats, wheat germ, cinnamon, and baking powder; beat until combined.

  • Add flour and 1/4 cup water to beaten mixture; beat on low speed, stopping to scrape bowl as necessary (mixture will be crumbly). Add as much of the remaining water as needed, 1/4 cup at a time, beating until the dough clings together. (Dough should be moist but not sticky.)

  • Remove dough from bowl. Turn dough out onto a well-floured surface. Knead dough gently 8 to 10 strokes until nearly smooth. Divide dough into 4 equal portions, then roll each portion out to a 6x6-inch square that is about 3/8-inch thick. Place squares on wax paper-lined tray and chill 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 300°F. For smaller dogs, cut each dough square into 1/2-inch pieces. For larger dogs, cut each square into 3/4-inch pieces. Place pieces on parchment-lined baking sheets. Bake for 20-22 minutes or until edges are firm and bottoms are browned. Cool pans on wire racks. For extra-crispy treats, let them stand, uncovered, on racks overnight before packaging.

  • Store at room temperature in airtight containers up to 2 weeks or label and freeze for up to 3 months.

*Do not select items that contain the ingredient xylitol. Xylitol is a sweetener that is sometimes found in peanut butter and yogurt products. It can be very toxic to pets, even in small amounts.

Storage: Store at room temperature in airtight containers up to 2 weeks or label and freeze for up to 3 months.

Tip: These small treats are great for younger puppies and can be used as training treats when given in moderation.

Per Serving:
6 calories; sodium 3mg; carbohydrates 1g.
