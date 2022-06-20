8 Frozen Dog Treats for Summer Snackin'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

During these hot, sunny days, there's nothing better than enjoying a delicious frozen treat—but why should us humans be the only ones partaking in the fun? There are plenty of great frozen dog treats for summer, many of which are super simple to whip up and loved by sweet-toothed pups everywhere.

These recipes are all made with dog-safe ingredients, however, it's best to limit the amount of treats your pup eats to only 10 percent of their daily dietary intake, Jenna Stregowski, RVT and Daily Paws' pet health and behavior editor, says. More than that could offset the balance of nutrients in their diet and could lead to obesity.

Below, find some Daily Paws original frozen dog treat recipes (and one store-bought option) to serve your furry friend this season—or all year-round because who says ice cream and popsicles are for summertime only? And if you decide to have a taste for yourself, we won't tell.

Peanut Butter Blackberry Dog Popsicles

peanut butter blackberry pupsicles with Credit: Jason Donnelly

A recipe that only requires a few ingredients, these peanut butter blackberry pupsicles are sure to please any pup. The recipe involves simply pureeing blackberries in one bowl and peanut butter, frozen bananas, and plain yogurt in another. Once you have your two mixtures, layer them up in either popsicle molds or paper cups (swirl them if you want), insert popsicle sticks or bone-shaped dog treats, and freeze until they're solid.

Watermelon Mint Dog Popsicles

Watermelon Mint Dog Popsicles Mold Credit: Jason Donnelly

This refreshing watermelon mint dog popsicle recipe is made from just three ingredients: seedless watermelon or cantaloupe, plain yogurt, and fresh mint. Combine them in a food processor or blender until they're smooth, then pour the mixture into silicone treat molds or an ice cube tray on a baking pan. Freeze for at least four hours to let them firm up, and then they'll be ready to serve!

Peanut Butter Banana Dog Ice Cream

peanut butter banana dog friendly ice cream Credit: Jason Donnelly

This peanut butter banana dog ice cream takes a bit longer to prep, but trust us, it's worth it. You'll combine sliced frozen bananas, creamy peanut butter, and plain yogurt into a smooth mixture. If you want, add in some crispy, crumbled bacon for an extra kick! When that's all done, dole out the ice cream mix into ice cube trays or into scoops and freeze until they firm up. Let the ice cream thaw a bit before serving, and top with some extra bacon "sprinkles."

Blueberry Banana Frozen Yogurt for Dogs

blueberry banana frozen yogurt for dogs Credit: Jason Donnelly

Who doesn't love fro-yo? Blueberry banana frozen yogurt is a delectable dessert for your pup that combines plain yogurt, creamy peanut butter, blueberries, banana, and flaxseed meal. Just blend it up, pour into cupcake liners, and top with a dog treat for an added bonus! Freeze for a few hours before sharing with your pup—don't forget to remove the liners so your dog can get snackin'.

Frozen Peanut Butter Coconut Oil Dog Treats

peanut butter coconut oil treats Credit: Jason Donnelly

If your dog loves peanut butter, they'll adore this frozen peanut butter coconut oil dog treat recipe. Combine creamy peanut butter and coconut oil in a bowl, and microwave until liquefied. Add in some canned plain pumpkin, cinnamon, and turmeric, stirring to combine. Pour the mix into bone-shaped silicone treat molds or ice cube trays, then freeze until they firm up. Yum!

Frozen Veggies

dog with green bean background Credit: Science Photo Library / Robbie Goodall / Getty / Yeji Kim

For a simpler alternative to the above sweet treats, consider freezing some pup-safe vegetables, such as green beans, carrots, celery, or cucumbers. Just be careful about portion size, as some vegetables, like broccoli and cabbage, can cause gas in dogs when eaten in too high a quantity.

Frozen Fruits

Corgi nibbles on watermelon in prairie, watermelon is held by human Credit: Irina / Adobe Stock

If you want a fruity alternative to the above suggestions, give your dog some plain frozen fruit options like bananas, raspberries, blackberries, or pineapple, all of which are safe for them to eat. Again, though, opt for smaller portions, as some dog-safe fruits such as cantaloupe and mango are high in sugar and can upset dogs' stomachs if they eat too much.

Puppy Scoops Ice Cream Mix For Dogs

puppy scoop dog ice cream mix