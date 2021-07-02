Fresh Breath Mint Dog Treats
Say goodbye to stinky dog breath! These homemade minty dog treats will help keep the doggy breath at bay (and your pup will love the tasty treat!).
Gallery
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Notes
*Dogs should consume mint and parsley only in very small amounts. Limit to 1 treat a day.
Storage: Transfer completely cooled treats to an airtight container or resealable plastic bag. Store in the refrigerator up to 1 week or freeze up to 3 months. Thaw before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
11 calories; cholesterol 2mg; sodium 1mg; carbohydrates 2g.