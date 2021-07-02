Fresh Breath Mint Dog Treats

Rating: Unrated

Say goodbye to stinky dog breath! These homemade minty dog treats will help keep the doggy breath at bay (and your pup will love the tasty treat!).

prep:
20 mins
bake:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Yield:
120 1-inch treats
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside. Place oats in a food processor. Cover and process until oats are almost flour consistency with a few big pieces left, about 30 seconds.

  • In a large bowl, combine oats, flour, applesauce, canola oil, egg, parsley, and mint. Stir together until a dough forms.

  • Turn dough out onto a well-floured surface and roll to 1/8-inch thick. Using a 1-inch round cookie cutter, cut out the treats. Re-roll scraps as needed. Arrange treats on prepared pans.

  • Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until treats are dry to the touch and bottoms are light golden. Cool completely on pan before serving or storing.

Notes

*Dogs should consume mint and parsley only in very small amounts. Limit to 1 treat a day.

Storage: Transfer completely cooled treats to an airtight container or resealable plastic bag. Store in the refrigerator up to 1 week or freeze up to 3 months. Thaw before serving.

11 calories; cholesterol 2mg; sodium 1mg; carbohydrates 2g.
