As the weather changes, so do our appetites. The air gets cooler, leaves get crunchier, and suddenly we're craving all things pumpkin and apple to ring in the best season of the year. September means the return of the coveted PSL, or pumpkin spice latte, to Starbucks. Since our pups can't indulge in the beloved coffee treat, we have to get creative and find another way to include them in the fall activities. So grab yourself a venti, light a maple-scented candle, and head to the kitchen to treat your pup to some festive fall dog treats.

While the following recipes are all made using dog-safe ingredients, it's important to limit the number of treats your dog eats to ten percent of their daily caloric intake, says Jenna Stregowski, RVT, and Daily Paws' pet health and behavior editor. Keep the number of special treats in mind to make sure your dog maintains a healthy weight and balanced diet.

Without further ado, here are five fall-flavored treat recipes to feed your dog, ranging from simple spoils to labors of love.

Pumpkin Carrot Dog Cupcakes

Pumpkin Carrot Dog Cupcakes Credit: Jason Donnelly

There's nothing like the smell of fresh baked goods to fill your house with sweet scents during the fall season—and these pumpkin carrot dog cupcakes are no exception. With all the best ingredients for a scrumptious fall cupcake, you'll be taking a nibble for yourself before your dog comes running.

Simply mix your dry ingredients and wet ingredients separately, and then combine them along with the shredded carrot. Sneaking carrots into your pupcakes has added benefits: the beta-carotene that gives the carrot its color converts into vitamin A, which is good for your doggo's eyes.

Frozen Pumpkin Coconut Oil Dog Treats

peanut butter coconut oil treats Credit: Jason Donnelly

Fall may be approaching, but that doesn't mean the weather in your area reflects that just yet. If it's still hot in your neck of the woods, these frozen pumpkin coconut oil dog treats will be a hit with your pup.

Preparation for these miniature popsicles only takes ten minutes and uses just five relatively common fall pantry staples: peanut butter, coconut oil, canned pumpkin, ground cinnamon, and ground turmeric. Simply microwave the peanut butter and coconut oil together until smooth. Mix in the rest of the ingredients, and you're ready to pour the mixture into silicone molds (bonus points for fall-themed molds) and freeze until hardened.

Pumpkin Dog Treats

woman holding plate of pumpkin treats for dogs Credit: Jason Donnelly

You might normally buy a few cans of pumpkin from your local grocery store for the fall season, but make sure to grab a couple of extras this year specifically for your dog's homemade treats. Trust us, they'll run out before you can say, "pumpkin dog treats!"

Speaking of which, these simple pumpkin biscuit treats are made with canned pumpkin, wheat flour, flaxseed meal, egg, broth, and honey. Don't forget to grab a small pumpkin cookie cutter to make these extra festive!

Sweet Potato Dog Treats

cooking tray with Sweet Potato Dog Chews Credit: Jason Donnelly

There are two types of humans in this world: the people who wait all year long for sweet potato casserole, and the people who despise it. We won't judge you either way, but now your dog can join in on the fall sweet potato craze with these easy sweet potato dog treats.

Making them is simple: just peel and slice your sweet potato into circles and place them on a baking sheet. Bake for about 3 hours until they're shrunken and dried out. Allow them to cool completely before serving, and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks.

Sliced and Peeled Apples

sliced and diced apples Credit: apples: nhk_nhk / Shutterstock

Don't forget about apples this fall! They're not just good for apple pie—they can be a sweet, refreshing treat for your dog, too. Apples, no matter the color or type, are a great source of fiber for your dog. Just be sure to remove the skin and cut it into small slices, discarding the core, seeds, and stem, before serving. And as with any new food, introduce it slowly and monitor your dog to make sure they aren't allergic or sensitive to apples.