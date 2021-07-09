Cranberry Oatmeal Dog Cookies

Drizzled with melted carob, these scrumptious cookies are the perfect treat for birthdays, special occasions, or "just because."

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
bake:
30 mins
stand:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Yield:
48 2 1/2-inch cookies
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat two cookie sheets with nonstick cooking spray; set aside. 

  • In a large bowl, combine flour, oats, cranberries, baking powder, and cinnamon. In a small bowl, whisk together the egg, molasses, and coconut oil. Add egg mixture to flour and stir to combine, adding water, a little at a time, until a firm dough forms.

  • On a well-floured surface, roll dough to 1/4-inch thick. Using a dog bone cookie cutter, cut dough into shapes, re-rolling scraps as needed. Using a fork, poke 4 holes in the center of each cookie. Place shapes on prepared pans, spacing 1 inch apart. 

  • Bake treats for 30 minutes. Turn off oven and let cookies cool inside for at least 1 hour (this will help make them crisp). Lightly drizzle cookies with melted carob and/or yogurt chips and let stand about 15 minutes or until set.

Notes

*Do not substitute raisins for the dried cranberries. Grapes and raisins are toxic to dogs. Dogs should eat cranberries in moderation. Limit 1–2 treats a day.

Storage: Transfer decorated cookies to an airtight container or resealable plastic bag. Store at room temperature up to 2 weeks or freeze up to 3 months. Thaw before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
68 calories; fat 2g; cholesterol 4mg; sodium 12mg; carbohydrates 11g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 2g; sugars 3g; saturated fat 1g.
