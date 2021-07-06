Chicken Bacon Dog Biscuits
These easy, homemade dog biscuits are the perfect treat for any pup. Featuring chicken, sweet potato, and bacon, your dog will go crazy for these!
Gallery
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Notes
*Bacon may induce pancreatitis in predisposed/small dog breeds, so pay attention to portion sizes.
Storage: Transfer completely cooled biscuits to an airtight container or resealable plastic bag. Refrigerate up to 1 week or freeze up to 3 months. Thaw before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
62 calories; fat 1g; cholesterol 17mg; sodium 69mg; carbohydrates 10g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 4g; sugars 1g.