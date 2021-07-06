Chicken Bacon Dog Biscuits

Rating: Unrated

These easy, homemade dog biscuits are the perfect treat for any pup. Featuring chicken, sweet potato, and bacon, your dog will go crazy for these!

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
bake:
35 mins
cool:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Yield:
15 3-inch dog biscuits
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350ºF. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or silicone baking mat; set aside.

  • In a food processor or blender, combine the chicken, sweet potato, and egg. Cover and process or blend until smooth. Transfer chicken mixture to large bowl. Add flour and bacon; mix well. 

  • Turn dough out on a floured surface and knead until it comes together. Roll out to 1/4-inch thick and cut out with a 3-inch dog bone cookie cutter or another cutter of your choice. Re-roll scraps as needed. Using a fork, poke 4 holes in the center of each treat.

  • Place biscuits on the prepared pan and bake for 35 minutes. Turn off oven and let biscuits cool inside for at least 1 hour. Transfer biscuits to a wire rack to cool completely.

Notes

*Bacon may induce pancreatitis in predisposed/small dog breeds, so pay attention to portion sizes.

Storage: Transfer completely cooled biscuits to an airtight container or resealable plastic bag. Refrigerate up to 1 week or freeze up to 3 months. Thaw before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
62 calories; fat 1g; cholesterol 17mg; sodium 69mg; carbohydrates 10g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 4g; sugars 1g.
