Blueberry Banana Frozen Yogurt for Dogs

Rating: Unrated

Pup-friendly froyo is the perfect summertime snack! Five simple ingredients combine to make this tasty, easy frozen treat your dog will appreciate on hot days.

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
freeze:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Yield:
12 treats
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a food processor or blender combine yogurt, peanut butter, blueberries, banana, and flaxseed meal. Cover and process or blend until smooth.

    Advertisement

  • Pour into 12 lined cups of a muffin tin (silicone cupcake liners work best for these, but foil liners also work well), filling cups halfway. Top each with a mini dog bone treat, if desired. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze until solid, at least 4 hours. Pop treats out of pan**, remove liners, and freeze in a zip-top plastic freezer bag up to 2 weeks. Let treat stand at room temperature at least 5 minutes before serving.

Notes

*Do not select items that contain the ingredient xylitol. Xylitol is a sweetener that is sometimes found in peanut butter and yogurt products. It can be very toxic to pets, even in small amounts.

**If using paper liners, let pan stand at room temperature 5 minutes. Using a thin metal spatula or butter knife, gently loosen paper liners from edge of pan before removing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
79 calories; fat 4g; cholesterol 1mg; sodium 57mg; carbohydrates 7g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 4g; sugars 5g; saturated fat 1g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 dailypaws.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com 07/22/2021