Blueberry Banana Frozen Yogurt for Dogs
Pup-friendly froyo is the perfect summertime snack! Five simple ingredients combine to make this tasty, easy frozen treat your dog will appreciate on hot days.
Gallery
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Notes
*Do not select items that contain the ingredient xylitol. Xylitol is a sweetener that is sometimes found in peanut butter and yogurt products. It can be very toxic to pets, even in small amounts.
**If using paper liners, let pan stand at room temperature 5 minutes. Using a thin metal spatula or butter knife, gently loosen paper liners from edge of pan before removing.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
79 calories; fat 4g; cholesterol 1mg; sodium 57mg; carbohydrates 7g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 4g; sugars 5g; saturated fat 1g.