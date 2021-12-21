There's no better way to enjoy the holiday season than snacking with your best friend.

Watch This Aussie Help Make Dog-Friendly Gingerbread Cookies and Then Make Some Yourself

The holidays are finally here, so it's time to celebrate the best way we know how: baking tasty treats with beloved pets—with a wintery twist.

We're going to follow the lead of Australian shepherd Maui on TikTok, where the pup likes to bake things alongside their human. This time? It's dog-friendly gingerbread cookies that you can make with your dog at home.

But first, you should watch Maui to see how it's done. The pup, clad in a festive bandana, clearly does an excellent job at cleaning any excess ingredients that escape the bowl. When that's all finished, Maui keeps a close eye on the baking process, making sure everything meets the top canine standards.

The gingerbread video, which was posted in July as a "Christmas in July" video, earned more than 12.9 million views. The best part? It has a recipe at the end. Here's what you'll need to bake your dog some special holiday treats:

½ cup of peanut butter

3 tablespoons of molasses

½ cup of milk

2 cups whole-wheat flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

Instructions: Mix the ingredients and use cookie cutters to make the gingerbread-person shapes (or any other shape, depending on the cutters you have). Bake the cookies at 350 degrees for 18 minutes. Then you can decorate. Maui's owner suggests fruit, but make sure whatever you use is OK for your dog to eat.