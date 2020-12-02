Dog Weight Management

What Does It Mean When Your Dog Is Suddenly Losing Weight?
If your pooch isn't trying to shed pounds, weight loss can be a sign of a serious medical condition. Here's what could be causing your dog to lose weight for the wrong reasons.
Labradors Gained the Most Weight of Any Dog Breed During England's COVID Lockdown, Study Finds
On average, Labrador retrievers in the U.K. gained 4.1 lbs. during the first coronavirus lockdown
Emaciated 23-Pound German Shepherd Gains Weight & a Family Thanks to California Shelter
Jimmy, now renamed Maverick, gained 7 pounds in just a few days after arriving at the shelter.
5 Signs Your Dog Might Be Pregnant
Are you nervous, excited, anxious—all the feels, really—about the prospect of your sweet little girl bringing pups into the world? Here are a few signs and symptoms so you know how to tell if a dog is pregnant.
How Much Food Does Your Dog Really Need?
Surprise! The right amount of food to feed your dog isn’t necessarily what it says on the dog-food bag.