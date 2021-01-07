Everything You Need to Know About Dog Vitamins and Supplements, Plus 10 High-Quality Options

What are the best dog vitamins and supplements, and are they essential for your pup? Ideally, your pooch should get all the nutrition they need from a well-rounded, high-quality dog food diet—but sometimes our pets need a boost. Whether your dog is dealing with stress, health issues, or low energy, a great supplement can help get your canine back on the right track.
"[Dogs can] benefit from routine supplementation including a good multivitamin, a comprehensive digestive aid, including probiotics with digestive enzymes, and a good source of omega 3s," says Dr. Marty Goldstein, a leading integrative veterinarian and vet to celebs like Martha Stewart and Oprah Winfrey.
Some of the most popular supplements for dogs include ones designed to alleviate arthritis and joint pain, increase mobility, help with heart and organ health, and to assist in healthier skin and coats. Some of the main ingredients you'll find are vitamin and mineral nutritional supplements, like calcium, Vitamin C, and omega fatty acids. Other popular formulas contain ingredients like glucosamine, antioxidants, and probiotics to help mobility, cognitive health, energy levels, and more.
Always check with your vet before adding any supplements to your pet's diet, and read dosage instructions carefully—when it comes to vitamins and minerals, there is such a thing as too much of a good thing. Overloading your pet with too much of a certain vitamin or mineral can lead to adverse effects, from diarrhea to more serious illnesses.
"Since there are now a vast number of supplements available leading to confusion, people should become educated on proper supplementation, learn how to properly read labels, and especially work closely with a veterinarian," says Dr. Marty.
If you're considering adding a daily vitamin or supplement to your dog's diet, check out these options, and then follow-up with your vet.
Zesty Paws grain-free 5-in-1 multifunctional supplements for dogs help promote hip and joint health, heart function, skin health, immunity, and gut and liver health. Best of all, these vitamin- and nutrient-packed chewables have a flavor that dogs love. Thanks to the treat-like taste, giving your pooch this daily supplement will never feel like a chore.
These soft chew vitamins for dogs from PetHonesty have a 10-in-1 formula plus glucosamine to support joint health. Other health benefits include improved digestion, skin and coat health, improved circulation, reduced allergies, and increased energy. Essential vitamins and minerals in this dog supplement improve nutrition and help support your furry friend’s brain, eyes, and organs.
NaturVet’s all-in-one soft chew supplements have essential vitamins and nutrients to promote healthy digestion, skin and coat, and overall health. These vitamins for dogs also have glucosamine and chondroitin, two ingredients designed to offer added joint support for your pooch. These supplements are suggested for dogs 12 weeks and older.
These 10-in-1 multivitamin drops for dogs come in convenient, easy-to-administer oil that’s rich in omega 3s and vitamins. This tincture is made with natural ingredients formulated to benefit skin and coat health, joint function, regular digestion, and a strong immune system. A blend of vitamins, minerals, and essential nutrients also provide your pet with a healthy energy boost.
Senior dogs have their own special set of health and wellness needs and concerns, so finding a formula designed specifically for them is a good idea. Zesty Paws Senior 8-in-1 multivitamin bites aid in joint support, gut, immune, brain, eye, organ, and bladder health. These bite-size supplements are suitable for older dogs of any size and breed.
Just like senior dogs, puppies have their own special nutrient needs as well. SmartyPaws Puppy supplements claim to support joints, help with allergies, and encourage gut, immune, and urinary tract health. Your puppy will love the peanut butter flavor and easy-to-eat bite-size treat. These supplements are designed for dogs 3-12 months old.
If your canine suffers from arthritis or other joint pain, try Rocco & Roxie Hip and Joint chewable supplements. Ingredients like glucosamine, MSM, and chondroitin support joints and cartilage, decrease inflammation, maintain mobility and flexibility, and deliver fast-acting pain relief. These vitamins for dogs use high-quality human-grade ingredients and come in convenient bite-size chews.
These daily soft, chewable multivitamins for dogs contain a blend of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to help keep your dog feeling great. The formula contains a total of 19 nutrients including vitamins A, D, E, and B, calcium, magnesium, zinc, and more. These liver-flavored supplements promote energy, bone health, and overall wellness.
This easy-to-use herbal powder supplement for dogs gives your furry friend an extra boost of vitamins and minerals in their daily diet. This dog supplement is formulated for daily use and is easily added to your pup’s current meals by simply sprinkling on top. This blend contains calcium, iron, zinc, vitamin A, vitamin E, and multiple B vitamins.
For a tasty powder supplement your dogs won’t detect at dinner time, try this liver-flavored formula from The Missing Link. This dog supplement provides enzymes, essential fatty acids, and other nutrients to help your dog's coat shine. This supplement is designed to support skin and coat health, healthy heart function, and overall wellness.
