Do Dogs Need Vitamin C? Which Vitamin C Supplements to Try and When to Use Them

Best Overall Vitamin C for Dogs: Nutrition Strength Vitamin C for Dogs

This vitamin C supplement for dogs could help boost antioxidant function and help support collagen production. The chewable tablets are non-GMO, gluten-free, and made with human-grade ingredients, so you know your dog is getting the best. Happy reviewers say their dogs eat these flavored supplements like a treat.

Shop now: Nutrition Strength Vitamin C for Dogs, $41; amazon.com