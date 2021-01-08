Do Dogs Need Vitamin C? Which Vitamin C Supplements to Try and When to Use Them

Vitamin C is an important antioxidant for dogs that can help reduce potentially harmful free radicals in your pet's body, support healthy aging, and reduce inflammation. Vitamin C can also support your dog's immune system, improve energy, and provide relief to dogs who suffer from UTIs.
Unlike humans, dogs do produce their own vitamin C with the help of their liver—but in some cases an additional supplement can have multiple health benefits. Proponents suggest that while a vitamin C supplement typically isn't necessary for healthy dogs, they can benefit canines who are sick or stressed. Physical stress in particular can deplete your dog's levels of vitamin C, so dogs who hunt, herd, and track could benefit from an additional vitamin C boost in their diet.
From easy-to-administer tincture drops to flavored bite-size treats, there are tons of ways to add a dose of vitamin C to your dog's diet. Check in with your veterinarian about adding a vitamin supplement, and be sure to pay attention to dosage recommendations—too much vitamin C can cause diarrhea in dogs. For a selection of high-quality and pet-safe vitamin C supplements for dogs, check out our list below.
This vitamin C supplement for dogs could help boost antioxidant function and help support collagen production. The chewable tablets are non-GMO, gluten-free, and made with human-grade ingredients, so you know your dog is getting the best. Happy reviewers say their dogs eat these flavored supplements like a treat.
Shop now: Nutrition Strength Vitamin C for Dogs, $41; amazon.com
These bite-size supplements for dogs are made with vitamin C and turmeric, which could help increase energy and support the immune system. PetMio’s Bites supplements claim to offer multiple health benefits for dogs, including better mobility, improved joint function, and anti-inflammatory properties.
Shop now: PetMio Bites Plus Vitality Supplement for Dogs, $30; walmart.com
This non-acidic, fast-absorbing vitamin C for dogs is easy to digest and gentle on the stomach lining. This supplement is designed to promote a wide range of benefits, which could include immune, heart, and joint support, and improved skin and coat. This vitamin C for dogs comes in a powder formula that can be mixed directly into food.
Shop now: Wholistic Pet Organics Ester-C Supplement, $32; amazon.com
If you’re looking for a hypoallergenic formula, try Rx Vitamins BIO-C vitamin C for dogs. This supplement formula uses bioflavonoids, which could improve your pet’s absorption of vitamin C, and it uses sodium ascorbate for a saltier, less sour flavor than formulas made with ascorbic acid. If you have a dog who is picky about taste and tablets, try this supplement.
Shop now: Rx Vitamins for Pets BIO-C for Dogs & Cats, $14; chewy.com
This two-pack of vitamin C oil drops for dogs has a beef flavor your pet will love and an easy-to-administer dropper built into the lid. The blend of natural hemp oil and vitamin C could help reduce joint pain, relieve stress, provide energy, and build immunity. This tincture is certified organic, good for pets of all sizes, and comes in convenient travel-size bottles. Check with your vet before adding hemp oil to your pet's diet.
Shop now: Jollypaws Natural Hemp Oil for Dogs with Vitamin C, $20; amazon.com
Dr. Goodpet’s Crystal C supplement for dogs uses a buffered form of vitamin C, which might help reduce stomach upset that can come with vitamin C supplementation. This powder formula comes with a convenient plastic scoop to make dispensing it into your pet’s food easy and mess-free. This supplement for canines can support the immune system and protect your pooch’s health.
Shop now: Dr. Goodpet Crystal C Powder, $10; walmart.com
These chewable tablets contain antioxidants, alfalfa, wheat grass, and vitamin C that could aid in overall wellness and healthy aging for your dog. These supplements are designed for pets over 12 weeks of age.
Shop now: Vet Classics Antioxidant Chewable Tablets, $20; amazon.com
Dogzymes’ vitamin C supplement for dogs is formulated in a blend of cranberry powder. This blend could be useful for pets who suffer from urinary tract infections, and is easy to use by simply mixing the powder blend in with your pet’s regular meals. As always, seek treatment from your vet if your dog has a urinary tract infection.
Shop now: Dogzymes Cran-Tri-C Health Supplement for Dog, $35; amazon.com