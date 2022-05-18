The 9 Best Supplements for Puppies, According to a Veterinarian

Because supplements aren't regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, pay careful attention to the ingredients in a particular supplement. "Some packages say that they have supplements to help with certain medical conditions, but there are not any ingredients in the package that will help with that issue," Ochoa explains. "For example, I have seen joint supplements say they will help with joints and mobility, and there is nothing in there that actually helps with joints. It is more of a treat that tastes good, and there are not any real supplements in the treats."