These Are The Best Prenatal Vitamins for Pregnant Dogs, From Powdered Formulas to Tasty Bite-Size Treats

Dogs who are pregnant with a litter of puppies, or recently gave birth and are now nursing, can benefit from a prenatal vitamin for dogs. Prenatal vitamins are also a great addition to the diets of dogs who may become pregnant or are in the breeding process. Prenatal vitamins help support a healthy pregnancy, help mom feel better, and come in a wide range of formulas, from chewable tablets to powder supplements.
Much like human prenatal vitamins, dog prenatal vitamins help supplement your pet's diet with added vitamins, minerals, and nutrients needed during pregnancy and lactation. Prenatal vitamins for dogs provide gestating puppies with the essentials needed for healthy growth and development. Remember to always check with your vet before administering a new vitamin or supplement to your dog.
If you do choose to use a prenatal vitamin for dogs, discontinue use of any other daily multivitamin you currently give your pet—don't double up. You should also never give human prenatal vitamins to dogs. Some human prenatal vitamins contain iron, which could lead to iron toxicity and serious health consequences in dogs. Before using any supplement for your pregnant dog, make sure to read the label and verify safety for pregnant and lactating pets before administering—you can also run a particular supplement past your vet for approval. For a selection of safe, high-quality prenatal supplements for dogs, check out our list below.
The name is a little on the nose, but these prenatal vitamins for dogs are one of the most popular options on the market. This all-in-one dog prenatal supplement can be used during breeding, pregnancy, nursing, and weaning. These vitamins have folic acid, DHA, and more to help support pregnant dogs and their growing puppies.
Shop now: Thomas Pet Labs Bitch Pills Prenatal Supplement, $30; amazon.com
Thomas Labs’ popular prenatal supplement also comes in powder form, in case the mama in question doesn’t do well with tablets.
RELATED: Vet-Approved Tricks for Giving Your Pets Pills
The supplement has a liver flavor she will love, with all of the things needed to support growing puppies—folic acid, iron, zinc, DHA, and even fennel seed to help with milk production after birth.
Shop now: Thomas Pet Labs Bitch Pills Prenatal Powder Supplement, $22; chewy.com
The Makondo Pets multivitamin can cover a lot of ages and stages—cats included—but it’s also well-suited for pregnant dogs. These chewable supplements have a beef liver flavor and have been formulated by veterinarians. Vitamins, complex minerals, amino acids, and more help support your dog and her puppies during pregnancy and beyond.
Shop now: Makondo Pets Multivitamin for Pregnant Dogs, $18; amazon.com
These prenatal vitamins for dogs contain a blend of iron, folic acid, zinc, and more to help support pregnant moms and babies, from breeding up to birth. This supplement also contains a blend of herbs that could potentially help ease the stress of birth and help improve uterine function.
Shop now: Breeder’s Edge Oxy Mate Dog Prenatal Vitamins, $51; amazon.com
Breeder's Edge's other prenatal supplement for pregnant dogs is suited for postnatal, but you can switch to this postnatal-specific supplement after your dog has delivered her puppies. These soft chew vitamins could help boost milk production in lactating dogs, encourage recovery from birth, and potentially prepare your pooch for future pregnancies.
Shop now: Breeder's Edge Oxy Momma Postnatal Supplement, $27; amazon.com
Progeny’s multi-use prenatal supplement for dogs is also ideal for use during the time leading up to pregnancy and to help support lactation after birth. The powder formula contains amino acids to build protein and develop muscles and organs with vitamins and minerals that support the mom and the pups.
Shop now: Progeny BB Breeding Supplement for Dogs, $43; amazon.com
Zesty Paws Calming Bites aren’t formulated specifically as vitamins for pregnant dogs, but these can be a nice supplement to add on occasion. If you have an anxious dog who is pregnant, these peanut-butter flavored chews have a safe mix of herbs to help calm her down. The formula includes relaxing chamomile, valerian root, L-tryptophan, and more.
Shop now: Zesty Paws Calming Bites, $30; chewy.com
These adult dog vitamins from Waggedy are multipurpose, but they work well for pregnant dogs, too. These supplements are safe for use during pregnancy and nursing and have calcium, phosphorus, iron, antioxidants, vitamins, and more to help keep your puppy-mama-to-be feeling her best. The dosing recommendations are different for pregnant and nursing dogs, so be sure to adjust as needed.
Shop now: Waggedy Chewable Dog Vitamins, $14; amazon.com