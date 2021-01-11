These Are The Best Prenatal Vitamins for Pregnant Dogs, From Powdered Formulas to Tasty Bite-Size Treats

Thomas Labs’ popular prenatal supplement also comes in powder form, in case the mama in question doesn’t do well with tablets.

The supplement has a liver flavor she will love, with all of the things needed to support growing puppies—folic acid, iron, zinc, DHA, and even fennel seed to help with milk production after birth.

Shop now: Thomas Pet Labs Bitch Pills Prenatal Powder Supplement, $22; chewy.com