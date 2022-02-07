This Dog Food Topper Helped Solve My Puppy's Picky Eating Problem
As a first-time dog owner, I'm super attentive to any changes in my pup's behavior. At this point, I have my vet on speed dial. Like all pet parents, I want the best for my dog. So when Fable, my mini Australian shepherd, stopped eating all of her food, I got nervous. She'd eat a few bites and then wander off, sighing dramatically, only to later beg for table scraps or devour a peanut butter-stuffed treat in under a minute.
I realized that Fable wasn't necessarily a picky eater—she'd just grown bored with her regular dry food. I tried adding freeze-dried food toppers at the suggestion of a family friend, but that just resulted in her eating the toppers and leaving the rest behind. I worried about having to switch to a more expensive brand of food in order to get Fable to eat a whole meal. But the solution turned out to be much simpler: adding a pet-friendly bone broth meal topper.
I got a sample kit of Open Farm's bone broth for dogs that totally revitalized breakfast and dinner time for Fable—and all it took was a splash of something new in her kibble. The first time she tried it, her eyes grew wide and she started gobbling it down as fast as she could, resulting in a few harmless hiccups but a very empty bowl. (If your dog is a consistently fast eater, try a slow-feeder bowl or some DIY options and always watch out for bloat.)
My sample kit came with three flavors: Homestead Turkey, Grass-Fed Beef, and Harvest Chicken. She loved them all, but I think the beef was her favorite. According to Open Farm, the bones used to make the bone broth come from humanely raised animals. Additionally, each broth contains ingredients like pumpkin, carrot, and turmeric, for their flavor and nutritional benefits, including fiber and beta-carotene.
I also found that a little goes a long way with these products. I only need to coat the kibble with a thin layer of broth for Fable to devour it. Since I started topping her food with this tasty broth, I am more confident she's getting all the nutrition she needs.
It's important to note that when I reached out to a veterinarian to talk about the benefits or concerns surrounding bone broth for dogs, I was told that more research needs to be done. "Unfortunately, I don't know of any info out there about whether bone broth is beneficial or detrimental for dogs," says Andrea Y. Tu, DVM, medical director of Manhattan-based clinic Behavior Vets. "I don't know that any veterinary groups have bothered to look into this and its effects on veterinary patients."
Before you decide to add bone broth or another enticing mix-in to your pup's food, talk to your vet to see if they have any concerns; they can help you create the perfect feeding plan for your pup. If you notice any prolonged changes in your pet's appetite or eating behavior, be sure to contact your vet.
4 More Bone Broth Options for Picky Pooches
Solid Gold Bone Broth Stew Dog Meal Topper
This bone broth from Solid Gold is made with pasture-raised lamb and veggies, including green beans, sweet potatoes, carrots, pumpkin, and spinach. The brand also offers beef and chicken broths. Whenever Solid Gold makes a batch of pet food, the company takes samples from the batch and sends them to a lab to test for pathogens such as salmonella. Solid Gold only distributes its products after lab results come back and are approved, so you can rest easy knowing you're feeding your pup a safe product.
The Honest Kitchen Daily Boosters Beef Bone Broth
Suitable for dogs of all sizes, this bone broth comes in dehydrated powder form, so all you have to do is add warm water—no worrying about the product going bad before you use it all! In addition to beef, the mixture contains turmeric, pumpkin, and parsley. The company also offers a turkey bone broth.
Purina Beyond Chicken Bone Broth
Purina Beyond's mixers come in a case of 16 single-serve pouches to mix into your dog's food. The ingredients are simple: just chicken bone broth and added vitamins. Once opened, these can be kept in the fridge for up to seven days so you can get the most bang for your buck.
Caru Free-Range Chicken Bone Broth
This bone broth option is made with USDA-inspected, free-range chicken bones, vegetables, and water. If your dog isn't a fan of chicken, Caru also has a grass-fed beef broth available. Both flavors can be used to entice hard-to-please pups.
