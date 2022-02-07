This Dog Food Topper Helped Solve My Puppy's Picky Eating Problem

I got a sample kit of Open Farm's bone broth for dogs that totally revitalized breakfast and dinner time for Fable—and all it took was a splash of something new in her kibble. The first time she tried it, her eyes grew wide and she started gobbling it down as fast as she could, resulting in a few harmless hiccups but a very empty bowl. (If your dog is a consistently fast eater, try a slow-feeder bowl or some DIY options and always watch out for bloat.)