Here's How to Order a Pup Cup off the Dairy Queen Secret Dog Menu

There's nothing quite like a cold ice cream cone on a hot summer day. Heck, ice cream sounds appetizing no matter the season. And with fast food chains like Dairy Queen serving up soft serve seven days a week, you don't have to look too far to satisfy your sweet tooth. But what about your pup? Can dogs share your ice cream on a sunny (or rainy) afternoon?

Dog eating ice cream from the Dairy Queen secret dog menu Credit: Daily Paws

Enter the Dairy Queen secret dog menu. Yes, DQ has a secret menu, and yes, it includes a special dish just for pups! So load your dog into the car and head straight for the Dairy Queen drive thru for one of the coolest menu hacks yet: the pup cup. Daily Paws' very own TikTok celebrity Kiba recently tested out the DQ secret menu item, and he seemed to wholeheartedly approve:

The DQ secret menu pup cup is a small dish of plain Dairy Queen soft serve topped with a dog biscuit. And the best part? It's free! Now you can indulge in a cotton candy blizzard for yourself and walk away with a cool treat for your dog, too—at no additional charge.

You may be wondering, can dogs eat ice cream? How safe is it? While DQ soft serve might not be the same as Ben & Jerry's Doggie Desserts (made specifically for canines), veterinarians say it is okay to spoil your pooch in small doses.

"In general, dogs are more sensitive to dairy than we are," says Laura Robinson, DVM and veterinary advisor to Pawp. She advises sticking to plain vanilla, like the soft serve Dairy Queen uses in the pup cup, or fruit sorbet flavors in small servings. Monitor their behavior the first time you give them ice cream to see if they have a reaction that could point to lactose intolerance: bloating, gas, diarrhea, or vomiting.