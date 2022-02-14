Best Overall Dog Food Subscription: Open Farm

Open Farm offers a wide selection of dog food for different breeds, sizes, ages, and activity levels. They offer a few different types of food for your pup, including dry kibble, wet food, and freeze-dried food, so you can more easily find a product that works with your vet's recommendations. Each blend of food is made from ethically sourced beef, chicken, turkey, venison, fish, lamb, or pork, then combined with other ingredients like dog-friendly fruits and veggies. Every recipe meets nutrient standards set by The Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) Dog Food Nutrient Profiles and is designed by a team of animal science and food nutrition experts, including an animal nutritionist. Once you've settled on the right items for your pooch, sign up for automatic delivery to save 5 percent on your orders.

"What I really appreciated about Open Farm is that all of the ingredients were high-quality and nutritious," Allison Wignall, a Daily Paws writer, says. "The bone broth, in particular, has elevated my dog's mealtimes. Best of all, a little goes a long way, so you really get your money's worth."

Daily Paws readers can use code 'DAILYPAWS' at checkout for 20 percent off their first subscription order.

Shop now: Open Farm dry and wet dog food, from $20 per bag; openfarmpet.com