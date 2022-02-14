8 Nutritious and Convenient Dog Food Subscriptions to Discuss With Your Vet
As busy pet parents, we're always looking for ways to make our lives easier. There's nothing worse than going to feed your pooch and realizing the bag is empty! Luckily for all of us who love our pets but sometimes forget to go to the store, dog food subscription services are here to save the day. Not only can you get your pup's favorite kibble delivered to your front door on a regular schedule, but there are lots of options on the market. Whether you're searching for dry food, wet food, dog food toppers, or even food geared to specific health needs, there's a doggie delivery service out there for you and your pup.
Many subscriptions can be uniquely tailored to your dog's age, size, breed, and activity level, making it easy to find a dog food blend that's just right for your pet. But most pet parents who get their BFF's meals through a subscription service will agree: The biggest benefit is having it conveniently delivered to your doorstep before you run out. If you have a dog with vet-recommended health goals, such as weight management, many dog food subscriptions can be tailored to accommodate your pup's dietary needs. Plus, many dog food delivery brands offer a variety of flavors so even the pickiest eaters can find something they love.
Signing up for a dog food subscription usually begins by answering a quick questionnaire about your pooch, including his or her age, size, breed, and more. Though these quizzes can be handy, it's important to first check that the food you're buying has been developed by a veterinary nutritionist. This better ensures that the recipes are formulated to provide the right levels of nutrition for your dog. You'll want to double-check any product suggestions the brand gives you with your veterinarian, too—while a simple quiz can get you on the right track to finding the best food for Fido, it can't replace the advice of a trained professional. And before clicking "add to cart," run that ingredient list by your vet, too.
"It's important when you're feeding a dog to understand that dogs are omnivores, so they require a combination of balanced nutrition that should include protein and grains and micronutrients that are specific for their species," says Sarah Machell, DVM and medical director at Vetster. "Diets that have undergone consultation with a vet nutritionist to ensure that they're complete and wholesome are really important."
How Do I Find the Best Dog Food for My Dog?
With so many different brands, diets, and food types available on pet store shelves, it can be difficult to figure out what dog food is right for your four-legged family member. While it's definitely tempting to let clever marketing or pretty packaging woo you into choosing one type of dog food over another, it's important to start the selection process after talking to your vet. They may have recommendations based on your dog's health history that you should take into account before feeding Fido something new.
"Every pet is an individual, and giving a broad-strokes answer to the question, 'what type of food your dog should eat,' is hugely difficult," says Machell. "That's the wonderful thing about a veterinarian consultation—pet owners can speak with a veterinarian one on one and get some insight about how nutrition may be playing a role in whatever they're concerned about."
Does My Dog Need Fresh Food?
If you've spent any time researching different dog food subscriptions, you've probably run across the term "fresh dog food." And while the term sounds great—who wouldn't want to feed their pet fresh ingredients?—according to Machell, this term doesn't actually mean much when it comes to nutrition.
"I think 'fresh' is a fabulous example of a heavily marketed word that doesn't actually have a lot of science," Machell says. "In my opinion, … feeding [dogs] on the same level as humans is more about us than about them. … There's no legislation around [the term], and what 'fresh' means to you may be completely different from what [it] is to someone else. It's just a lovely word that has taken a grip, but there's no legalities around it."
Instead of allowing the word "fresh" to attract you, Machell suggests working directly with your veterinarian to determine your dog's specific nutritional needs. There are plenty of highly researched dog food brands available, and your vet will be able to recommend ingredients, diets, and products that are best for your pup.
We've rounded up some of the most popular dog food subscriptions to help you identify a brand that works with your veterinarian's recommendations while also ensuring your pup's bowl is never empty. Keep reading to learn more about the dog food subscriptions we think are worth exploring.
The Best Dog Food Subscriptions of 2022
- Best Overall: Open Farm
- Best for Dog Gut Health: Nom Nom
- Best Dog Food Toppers: PetPlate
- Best Dry Dog Food: Spot & Tango
- Best Dog Food for Specific Health Goals: Hill's Pet Nutrition
- Best Puppy Food: Royal Canin
- Best Wet Dog Food: Pedigree
- Best Name-Brand Dog Food: Purina
Related Items
Best Overall Dog Food Subscription: Open Farm
Open Farm offers a wide selection of dog food for different breeds, sizes, ages, and activity levels. They offer a few different types of food for your pup, including dry kibble, wet food, and freeze-dried food, so you can more easily find a product that works with your vet's recommendations. Each blend of food is made from ethically sourced beef, chicken, turkey, venison, fish, lamb, or pork, then combined with other ingredients like dog-friendly fruits and veggies. Every recipe meets nutrient standards set by The Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) Dog Food Nutrient Profiles and is designed by a team of animal science and food nutrition experts, including an animal nutritionist. Once you've settled on the right items for your pooch, sign up for automatic delivery to save 5 percent on your orders.
"What I really appreciated about Open Farm is that all of the ingredients were high-quality and nutritious," Allison Wignall, a Daily Paws writer, says. "The bone broth, in particular, has elevated my dog's mealtimes. Best of all, a little goes a long way, so you really get your money's worth."
Daily Paws readers can use code 'DAILYPAWS' at checkout for 20 percent off their first subscription order.
Shop now: Open Farm dry and wet dog food, from $20 per bag; openfarmpet.com
Best Dog Gut Health Subscription: Nom Nom
Even though you know your dog better than anyone, seeking the advice of a trusted veterinarian can help you set a path toward better canine health. That's why Nom Nom uses board-certified veterinary nutritionists to create every recipe—and why the company created the world's largest pet gut health database to inform its recipes. Using the scientific data gathered from canine participants, Nom Nom analyzes the gut similarities and differences between dog breeds and sizes, then uses that information to create recipes that could help your dog's gut health.
"There's a really fascinating body of research … around gastrointestinal health and its connection to your overall health and well being," Machell says. "There's a strong connection, scientifically proven, between a healthy gut and a healthy body and mind—be that in humans or in dogs."
If your vet has given you the go-ahead, Nom Nom's line of probiotic supplements can target different concerns, including helping any tummy issues your pup experiences or just supporting their normal digestion. Plus, the company offers 50 percent off your first order when you adopt a dog from a participating shelter, and they'll donate $50 back to the shelter when you sign up for a subscription.
Shop now: Nom Nom subscription, from $21/week; nomnomnow.com
Best Dog Food Toppers: PetPlate
For pups that are picky eaters, mixing a small portion of wet food into a bowl of kibble can help keep them more interested at mealtime. In addition to a robust menu that includes six different protein options, PetPlate also offers a topper plan that sends you smaller portions of the meals to combine with your dog's favorite kibble. Each topper packet is flash-frozen to keep it fresh, but you can thaw the food in your refrigerator or microwave for immediate use. Just like the rest of PetPlate's products, the toppers are formulated by an on-staff veterinary nutritionist to ensure your dog's dinners are both tasty and well-rounded.
"Dogs eat for their sense of smell, not their sense of taste," Machell says. "They have 70 percent more smelling power than humans do, and a [wet food product] that has a broader, more striking aroma may be more enticing to a dog and encourage them to eat over dry food."
Shop now: PetPlate dog food toppers, from $1/day; petplate.com
Best Dry Dog Food: Spot & Tango
For dogs who prefer dry food, Spot & Tango's Unkibble recipes could be a great option to explore with a vet's approval. Approved by veterinary nutritionists and developed according to the nutritional levels established by AAFCO, dog food from Spot & Tango is made-to-order using locally sourced ingredients. There are three pup-approved flavors to choose from—duck and salmon, beef and barley, and chicken and brown rice—and all three recipes contain meat and veggies. If your dog enjoys wet food, you can also try Spot & Tango's wet food recipes, such as turkey and red quinoa, beef and millet, and lamb and brown rice. Start by taking the Spot & Tango quiz to help you select a recipe that matches breeds and lifestyles similar to your dog's.
Shop now: Spot & Tango subscription, from $7 per week; spotandtango.com
Best Dog Food for Specific Health Goals: Hill's Pet Nutrition
Throughout your dog's life, there may be times when your veterinarian recommends putting him or her on a special diet to help keep your pooch in great health. Hill's Pet Nutrition offers a wide selection of products designed to work alongside your vet's recommendations—including foods designed for weight loss, allergy management, joint pain, age-specific needs, and more. The company has over 220 veterinarians, nutritionists, and food scientists on staff to help create its research-backed dog food and uses clinical studies to inform its recipes. You can browse dog food for your pup based on his or her age from one of Hill's Pet Nutrition's four product lines: Hill's Science, Hill's Prescription, Hill's Healthy Advantage, and Hill's BioActive, which are intended to target different health goals. If you plan to order your Hill's Pet food on Amazon, you can use the Subscribe & Save feature to have your dog's dinners arrive on a recurring basis and avoid last-minute trips to the pet store.
Shop now: Hill's Pet Nutrition food, price varies; amazon.com
Best Puppy Food Subscription: Royal Canin
If you recently welcomed a new fur baby into your family, you're likely spending a ton of time training, cuddling, and learning about how to care for your puppy. Because your pup is still developing, he or she has specific dietary needs that are different from an adult dog, which is why it's important to find the right puppy food. Once you've consulted your veterinarian about your puppy's needs, consider trying Royal Canin's breed-specific puppy food. Royal Canin formulates its different dog foods based on the typical nutritional needs of specific breeds, sizes, and activity levels, making it easier to find the blend that most closely matches the lifestyle of your pet. Choose between puppy foods for small, medium, and large dogs younger than 12 months old, and subscribe to get a new bag of food delivered to your doorstep on a recurring basis.
Shop now: Royal Canin puppy food, from $17; chewy.com
Best Wet Dog Food: Pedigree
Wet dog food isn't just for pooches who are picky eaters; according to Machell, there are a variety of reasons why a veterinarian may recommend wet food for your dog.
"Moist food or canned food has a significantly higher water content than the dry kibble, [so] eating that over kibble can help pets maintain a better hydration status," Machell says. "For patients who may suffer from kidney disease or bladder issues, more water intake is always much better at keeping them in a better water balance."
If your vet has suggested adding canned dog food to your pooch's diet, Pedigree's Choice Cuts wet food could be a good starting place. This popular dog food brand has been conducting research into pet health and nutrition for nearly 50 years, and its wide range of products are formulated based on decades of scientific research. Pedigree's canned dog food comes in a variety of wag-worthy flavors like chicken and rice and steak and vegetable to entice your pup.
Show now: Pedigree Choice Cuts wet dog food, from $6; chewy.com
Best All-Ages Dog Food: Purina
While it can be tempting to switch your dog to a "fresh food" diet, according to Machell, sometimes the tried-and-true kibble may actually be the best nutritional fit for Fido. Purina has a wide range of kibble to choose from, including puppy food, weight management dog food, and allergy-friendly blends that can be purchased according to your dog's size, breed, age, and activity level. You can shop the Purina Pro Plan at Chewy, which includes specific formulas intended for dogs with sensitive stomachs, weight management, puppy development, and more. Plus, with an entire institute dedicated to researching pet nutrition, Purina designs its meal formulations based on decades of scientific findings in dog nutrition and longevity.
"Evidence-based dog food manufacturers [like Purina] spend large volumes of money researching … their diets," Machell says. "Of course, there are some dogs who need specialized diets without a doubt. … But a majority of dogs will do fine on a kibble-based diet."
Shop now: Purina Pro dog food, from $50; chewy.com