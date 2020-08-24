General Nutrition

If your dog looks like he's rover-dosed on snacks, you may need some help better regulating his diet. Start now providing your dog with the general nutrition he needs and get advice from experts on the best dog foods for your pup.

Here's How to Order a Pup Cup off the Dairy Queen Secret Dog Menu
Crossing our fingers for a doggy dilly bar next!
Midwestern Pet Foods Recalls Dozens of Dog, Cat Foods Because of Salmonella Concerns
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the recall Friday, so check your pet's food as soon as you can.
Curious About Fresh Dog Food Delivery Services? We Have Answers
To get the inside scoop on fresh pet food meal plans, we asked the founder of Pet Plate to provide some tips.
A Dogcuterie Board Is the Tastiest Way to Show Your Pup Some Love
Your dog will love a platter full of their favorite treats.
Is It Okay for Dogs to Go Vegan? An Expert Weighs in on Katy Perry’s Proposed Diet for Her Dog
A vegan doggie diet is possible, but it's not without major adjustments.
Health Resolutions You Should Be Making for Your Pet in 2021
Three pet experts weigh in with smart ways to boost your furry pals’ health throughout this year and beyond.
5 Things Your Vet Wishes You Were Already Doing for Your Dog
As much as our vets like us—and our dogs—sometimes they’d be OK not to see us quite as often. These vet-recommended best practices can help you avoid the time and expense of preventable visits and be a better partner in your dog’s overall health. 
Labradors Gained the Most Weight of Any Dog Breed During England's COVID Lockdown, Study Finds
It's not just the humans who've ben packing on pounds.
How to Keep Your Pet Healthy All Year Round
The Best All-Natural Dog Treats for Discerning Doggies
Grain-Free Dog Food: Helpful or Harmful?
Grain-Free Foods Tied to Dangerous Increase of Heart Disease in Dogs

Everything Pet Parents Need to Know to Buy the Best Dog Treats

Of course, you want to reward your trusty pup for good behavior. Learn how to select the best dog treats for your pal.

What You Need to Know About Feeding Your New Puppy
Raw Food Diet for Dogs: Good or Bad?
Just How Fast Will Your Puppy Grow & When Will He Stop?
6 Common Dog Feeding Questions, Answered
