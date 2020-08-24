General Nutrition

Here's How to Order a Pup Cup off the Dairy Queen Secret Dog Menu
Crossing our fingers for a doggy dilly bar next!
Midwestern Pet Foods Recalls Dozens of Dog, Cat Foods Because of Salmonella Concerns
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the recall Friday, so check your pet's food as soon as you can.
Curious About Fresh Dog Food Delivery Services? We Have Answers
To get the inside scoop on fresh pet food meal plans, we asked the founder of Pet Plate to provide some tips.
A Dogcuterie Board Is the Tastiest Way to Show Your Pup Some Love
Your dog will love a platter full of their favorite treats.
Is It Okay for Dogs to Go Vegan? An Expert Weighs in on Katy Perry’s Proposed Diet for Her Dog
A vegan doggie diet is possible, but it's not without major adjustments.
Health Resolutions You Should Be Making for Your Pet in 2021
Three pet experts weigh in with smart ways to boost your furry pals’ health throughout this year and beyond.