Technically, charcuterie (shar-KOO-ta-REE) is a special selection of cheeses and meats, usually cured options, dating back to 15th century France. And always waiting patiently underneath their humans' serving tables even then were dogs, sniffing and snuffling for any drop of a tasty morsel ('cause meat!)

While charcuterie plates are quite common now, only in the past few years have canine snack platters, cleverly called barkcuterie or dogcuterie boards, risen in popularity. Finally, tantalizing treats just for pups! So, keeping in mind the veterinarian-recommended diet and treat requirements for your BFF (your best furry friend, of course!), you can easily put together a tray for doggie date night or another special event that has your pup's tail wagging with appreciation! These charcuterie boards for dogs ideas will boost your culinary inspiration.

Themes Galore

Pick a theme and let your imagination flow! Lynna Choi (with the help of her dog, Puck) creates amazing barkcuterie boards at her company, Woofboard. This sparkling "Under the Sea" platter features tidbits such as human-grade and air-dried seafood protein (well-cooked shrimp is also a great option) and some crunchy biscuits in adorable sea creature shapes. Or celebrate practically any holiday and other momentous occasions, such as the arrival of summer.

Healthy Choices

Our canine pals are officially omnivores, which means they thrive with a balance of animal protein and plants in their diet. So take a tip from Amanda Yu-Nguyen, owner of Barkcuterie Boards, and include an assortment of fruits and veggies that are safe for dogs to eat. Think green beans, carrots, lettuce and other leafy greens, along with berries (especially strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and pitted cherries), cucumbers, and cantaloupe without the rind.

All the Faves

Adorable golden retrievers Macie and Miles are super lucky to have creative pet mom Kara Thornton. "I love making charcuterie boards for holidays and get-togethers," she says. "I wanted to do something special for Macie's first birthday, and since she's super treat-motivated, I thought it would be perfect."

Here, she shares what Macie really wanted: familiar crunchies, a laplicious dish of xylitol-free peanut butter, and even some dental chews! No muss, no fuss. "This was my first time making a dogcuterie board. We plan on making more dogcuterie boards in the future when we can get our friends' dogs together," Thornton adds.

Birthday Goodies

Tater celebrated his first birthday with a precious puppy party hosted by his hooman, Liz, which featured many of his doggie pals and a festive tray of treats! Notice the smattering of apples, bananas, and cheese—all vet-approved periodic snackies in small quantities. Usually, you want no more than 10 percent of your pup's daily diet to be treat-based, but a once-a-year splurge can't hurt.

Fun Shapes and Flavors