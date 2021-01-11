It comes in two flavors: Pontch’s Mix and Rosie’s Batch, which you can soon find at your local grocery store.

Now after you've had a rough day, you and your pooch can both partake of some sweet, ice-cold comfort.

We're of course talking about Ben & Jerry's ice cream, the quick-acting remedy to breakups, work stress, and best friend fights. The company announced Monday that it's now made an ice cream treat for dogs: Doggie Desserts.

The desserts come in two flavors: "Pontch's Mix" (a pretzel, peanut butter concoction) and "Rosie's Batch" (a pumpkin-cookie mixture), which both sound delicious to this human. The desserts are named for two beloved dogs who accompany Ben & Jerry's human employees to work.

"We know our fans love their dogs and treat them like family," Ben & Jerry's Global Marketing Specialist (and veterinary technician) Lindsay Bumps said in a news release. "We created this product line so pups can enjoy something even better than belly rubs. Doggie Desserts are the sweetest treat they'll ever put their paws on."

The desserts will come in solitary 4-ounce cups or multipacks of four. The individual cups will likely cost between $3 and $5 in the freezer section of your local grocery or pet store. The company says the Doggie Desserts are made with the same ingredients as their standard ice creams, so, yeah, we will be trying these ourselves. (Probably were going to anyway, if we're being honest.)

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's is also offering new pet accessories to go with their new treat, including branded leashes, a new bowl for the Doggie Desserts, and a plush ice cream toy. You can find those at Ben & Jerry's online store.