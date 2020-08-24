Dog Nutrition & Diet

Just How Fast Will Your Puppy Grow & When Will He Stop?
When you first see a newborn puppy, it’s really hard to believe that in a matter of months, this tiny lump of puppy will soon grow almost as large as its parents. When will your puppy stop growing? Here’s what to expect.
How to Keep Your Pet Healthy All Year Round
Here’s a guide for any breed, in any type of weather.
Is Ham a Safe Food for Dogs To Eat?
Watch out for ham bones and heavily seasoned recipes before you offer your favorite pooch a bite.
What Does It Mean When Your Dog Is Suddenly Losing Weight?
If your pooch isn't trying to shed pounds, weight loss can be a sign of a serious medical condition. Here's what could be causing your dog to lose weight for the wrong reasons.
Are Pecans Safe for Dogs?
While pecans are the basis for the most comforting of comfort foods, there are a number of issues with the tasty legumes that make them a problematic option for your pet.
Labradors Gained the Most Weight of Any Dog Breed During England's COVID Lockdown, Study Finds
On average, Labrador retrievers in the U.K. gained 4.1 lbs. during the first coronavirus lockdown