Dog Nutrition & Diet

Dogs need their owners to feed them properly to stay healthy and live long lives. While it can be tempting to give treats to your very good boy, it's important to understand portion control, dog nutrition, and best practices to incorporate wholesome foods in your dog's diet.

Just How Fast Will Your Puppy Grow & When Will He Stop?

When you first see a newborn puppy, it’s really hard to believe that in a matter of months, this tiny lump of puppy will soon grow almost as large as its parents. When will your puppy stop growing? Here’s what to expect.
How to Keep Your Pet Healthy All Year Round

Here’s a guide for any breed, in any type of weather.
Is Ham a Safe Food for Dogs To Eat?

Watch out for ham bones and heavily seasoned recipes before you offer your favorite pooch a bite.
What Does It Mean When Your Dog Is Suddenly Losing Weight?

If your pooch isn't trying to shed pounds, weight loss can be a sign of a serious medical condition. Here's what could be causing your dog to lose weight for the wrong reasons.
Are Pecans Safe for Dogs?

While pecans are the basis for the most comforting of comfort foods, there are a number of issues with the tasty legumes that make them a problematic option for your pet.
Labradors Gained the Most Weight of Any Dog Breed During England's COVID Lockdown, Study Finds

On average, Labrador retrievers in the U.K. gained 4.1 lbs. during the first coronavirus lockdown

What Happens If Your Dog Eats Marshmallows?

Marshmallows are essential in s’mores, hot chocolate, and many sweet treats—but can dogs enjoy them, too? We talked to an expert to find out.
Can Dogs Eat Turkey?

Turkey is a common main course for American families on Thanksgiving and Christmas. And while the bird is touted as a low fat protein for people, the answer is not so simple for our furry friends.
Pumpkin Seeds: Good Dog Treat, or Unsafe to Eat?

Dogs and Pumpkin: Do or Don't?

Are Green Beans a Healthy Snack for Dogs?

Is It OK to Share Cranberries With Your Dog?

Can Acorns Make My Dog Sick?

If your dog is roaming the yard and your favorite tree is dropping acorns, do you need to worry? We talked to a veterinary toxicologist to find out.

Are Potatoes Good for Dogs?

Can Dogs Eat Corn Safely?

Can Dogs Eat Blueberries?

Can Dogs Safely Eat Eggs?

Can Dogs Eat Avocado?

How to Safely Feed Your Dog Tomatoes

Is It Safe to Feed My Dog Strawberries?

Can Dogs Eat Oranges? How to Safely Feed Your Dog a Citrus Snack

What to Know Before Giving Your Dog Pineapple, According to an Expert

Is Watermelon a Safe & Healthy Dog Treat?

How Much Chocolate is Dangerous for Dogs?

Are Apples Safe for Dogs to Eat?

6 Common Dog Feeding Questions, Answered

Find out which human foods you can feed your dogs and cats, plus foods that are not safe for your pets.

The Best Vegetables for Dogs & Cats

Why Grapes & Raisins Are So Dangerous for Dogs

Everything Pet Parents Need to Know to Buy the Best Dog Treats

How to Pick the Best Puppy Food for a Healthy Start

Why a Bland Diet May Make Your Sick Dog Feel Better

Can Dogs Eat Cat Food? Why Food Swapping Isn't a Great Idea

How Much Should My Puppy Eat?

How Much Food Does Your Dog Really Need?

What You Need to Know About Feeding Your New Puppy

Raw Food Diet for Dogs: Good or Bad

Are Carrots a Safe Dog Treat?

Human Foods You Can Safely Share With Your Dog

