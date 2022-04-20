215+ Names for the Yorkie in Your Life
Got a new Yorkie? You're gonna need a name.
Unfortunately for you, Stuntman Mike is already taken, so you're going to need a plan B. That's where this list comes in. Whether your Yorkie is young or old; male or female; smart or dull as a bag of hammers, what spreads out before you here is a compendium of some of the most Yorkie-tastic naming possibilities I could come up with. There's a little bit here for everyone, so even if you don't find your exact Yorkie name on this list, hopefully it can get your own creative juices flowing and lead you to the promised land. Because nobody wants a dog named "Dawg." We're better than that.
Female Yorkie Names
Lady dogs! Yorkies are tiny pups and, as such, come packaged with tiny features and adorable faces that are hard to resist. In keeping with that, it's hard to go wrong with names that imply a sense of smallness. Think pixies, fairies, and Joni Mitchell. In fact, that's going on the list.
- Joni Mitchell
- Bella
- Chloe
- Pip
- Missy
- Zoe
- Liv
- Izzy
- Abi
- Lexi
- Ava
- Bunny
- Pinkie
- Tink
- Piper
- Kawaii
- Dixie
- Lolly
- Tot
- Kat
- Bitsy
- Fifi
- Gemma
- Sadie
- Mae
- Manda
- Mona
- Mandy
- Poppet
- Zsa Zsa
- Clara
- Nat
- Cloe
- Mia
- Sophie
- Fala
Boy Yorkie Names
Dude dogs! There are two ways you can go here: one could follow the same convention as the list above and conjure up a feeling of smallness, OR you can go in the exact opposite direction and give your small male Yorkshire terrier a comically oversized name.
- Buster
- Bruno
- Leo
- Bub
- Fudge
- Toto
- Archie
- Nacho
- Bruiser
- Ajax
- Dink
- Tom Tom
- Cookie
- Dwayne The Rock Johnson
- Oli
- Zorba
- Dex
- Bongo
- Chip
- Dale
- Jack
- Gadget
- Winston
- Smudge
- Dodger
- Wink
- Spud
- Ripper
- Atlas
- Ali
- Borat
- Dallas
- Lord John Edward Hollister Montagu, 11th Earl of Sandwich
RELATED: 260 Clever Names Ideas for Boy Dogs
Unique Yorkie Names
You want a unique Yorkie name that you can be 99 percent sure nobody else is using? Boy howdy, am I up to this task.
- Swindle
- Huggie
- Nivea
- Professor Von Puppenheimer
- Peppermint Patty (because it's a Yorkie. It's Yorkie Peppermint Patty.)
- Pudding (Because it's a Yorkshire. It's ... you see where it's going)
- Sergeant York
- York & Mindy (you need two to make this work)
- Lil Smokie
- Puparazzi
- Funky Winkerbean
- Doily
- Dustbunny
- Pez
- Regenbogensocken (it's German so it sounds terrifying but it's actually delightful.)
- Yorktown
- Uncle Fester
- Yorkshire Hathaway
- Yorkie Doodle
Pop Culture Yorkie Names
Want a name from your favorite TV, book, or film franchise, but unsure which ones might best encapsulate the Yorkie vibe? Try some of these on for size.
- Sméagol
- Pippin
- Tyrion
- Jason Momoa
- Bubbles
- Blossom
- Buttercup
- Mojo Jojo
- Fuzzy Lumpkins
- Scuba Steve
- Hermione
- Luna
- Dobby
- Newt
- Lord Voldemort
- Grogu
- Jawa
- Yoda
- Boba
- Bib
- Rey
- Poe
- TikTok
- Buffy
- Xander
- Willow
- Spike
- Angel
- Glory
- Bucky
- Calypso
- T'Challa
- Dormammu
- Gambit
- Groot
- Rocket
- Gamara
- Thor
- Harley
- Deadpool
- Shrek
- Fiona
- Prince Charming
- Thelonious
Cute Yorkie Names
Boy, girl, young, old, sometimes you just want a name that sounds cute without connoting gender, age, or even sentience. Some of these are names in the traditional sense, some of them are just words that are nice to say, but they're all really cute names for Yorkshire terriers.
- Lyric
- Suni
- Padma
- Pixie
- Tinker
- Mimi
- Billie
- Spark
- Aurora
- Bumble
- Stevi
- Fuzzy
- Splenda
- Glitter
- Dee
- Bambi
- Squirt
- Ariana Grande
- Serendipity
- Pequod
- Pi
- Stella
- Elixir
- Cherish
- Lily
- Cheri
- Byron
- Misty
- Riki
- Ingenue
- Dulcet
- Winkin
- Snicker
- Weedle
- Winnie
- Gidgit
- Fauna
- Marco
- Twizzler
- Hondo
- Doink
Cool Yorkie Names
They may be little, but Yorkies can still be pretty chill, fun-loving little dogs. For the little Fonzies in your life, here some are some ideas for cool Yorkie names.
- Fonzi
- Maverick
- Ace
- Dirk
- Lexi
- David Hasselhoff
- Slick
- Mia
- Phoebe
- Gabby
- Dixon
- Adelaide
- Vienna
- Jinx
- Umber
- Flint
- Archer
- Quinn
- Cooper
- Dior
- Roxie
- Tanner
- Sandy
- Lucky
- Cosmo
- Lana
- Digger
- Lita
- Randi
- Rico
- Wallace
- Dash
- Nat
- Quark
- Taylor
- Axel
- Cooper
- Taz
- Rebel
- Talula
- Chanel
- Vera
- Leia
RELATED: 190+ Cool Names for Your New Dog