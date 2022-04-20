215+ Names for the Yorkie in Your Life

Got a new Yorkie? You're gonna need a name.

Unfortunately for you, Stuntman Mike is already taken, so you're going to need a plan B. That's where this list comes in. Whether your Yorkie is young or old; male or female; smart or dull as a bag of hammers, what spreads out before you here is a compendium of some of the most Yorkie-tastic naming possibilities I could come up with. There's a little bit here for everyone, so even if you don't find your exact Yorkie name on this list, hopefully it can get your own creative juices flowing and lead you to the promised land. Because nobody wants a dog named "Dawg." We're better than that.

Female Yorkie Names

Lady dogs! Yorkies are tiny pups and, as such, come packaged with tiny features and adorable faces that are hard to resist. In keeping with that, it's hard to go wrong with names that imply a sense of smallness. Think pixies, fairies, and Joni Mitchell. In fact, that's going on the list.

Joni Mitchell

Bella

Chloe

Pip

Missy

Zoe

Liv

Izzy

Abi

Lexi

Ava

Bunny

Pinkie

Tink

Piper

Kawaii

Dixie

Lolly

Tot

Kat

Bitsy

Fifi

Gemma

Sadie

Mae

Manda

Mona

Mandy

Poppet

Zsa Zsa

Clara

Nat

Cloe

Mia

Sophie

Fala

Boy Yorkie Names

Dude dogs! There are two ways you can go here: one could follow the same convention as the list above and conjure up a feeling of smallness, OR you can go in the exact opposite direction and give your small male Yorkshire terrier a comically oversized name.

Buster

Bruno

Leo

Bub

Fudge

Toto

Archie

Nacho

Bruiser

Ajax

Dink

Tom Tom

Cookie

Dwayne The Rock Johnson

Oli

Zorba

Dex

Bongo

Chip

Dale

Jack

Gadget

Winston

Smudge

Dodger

Wink

Spud

Ripper

Atlas

Ali

Borat

Dallas

Lord John Edward Hollister Montagu, 11th Earl of Sandwich

Unique Yorkie Names

You want a unique Yorkie name that you can be 99 percent sure nobody else is using? Boy howdy, am I up to this task.

Swindle

Huggie

Nivea

Professor Von Puppenheimer

Peppermint Patty (because it's a Yorkie. It's Yorkie Peppermint Patty.)

Pudding (Because it's a Yorkshire. It's ... you see where it's going)

Sergeant York

York & Mindy (you need two to make this work)

Lil Smokie

Puparazzi

Funky Winkerbean

Doily

Dustbunny

Pez

Regenbogensocken (it's German so it sounds terrifying but it's actually delightful.)

Yorktown

Uncle Fester

Yorkshire Hathaway

Yorkie Doodle

Pop Culture Yorkie Names

Want a name from your favorite TV, book, or film franchise, but unsure which ones might best encapsulate the Yorkie vibe? Try some of these on for size.

Sméagol

Pippin

Tyrion

Jason Momoa

Bubbles

Blossom

Buttercup

Mojo Jojo

Fuzzy Lumpkins

Scuba Steve

Hermione

Luna

Dobby

Newt

Lord Voldemort

Grogu

Jawa

Yoda

Boba

Bib

Rey

Poe

TikTok

Buffy

Xander

Willow

Spike

Angel

Glory

Bucky

Calypso

T'Challa

Dormammu

Gambit

Groot

Rocket

Gamara

Thor

Harley

Deadpool

Shrek

Fiona

Prince Charming

Thelonious

Cute Yorkie Names

Boy, girl, young, old, sometimes you just want a name that sounds cute without connoting gender, age, or even sentience. Some of these are names in the traditional sense, some of them are just words that are nice to say, but they're all really cute names for Yorkshire terriers.

Lyric

Suni

Padma

Pixie

Tinker

Mimi

Billie

Spark

Aurora

Bumble

Stevi

Fuzzy

Splenda

Glitter

Dee

Bambi

Squirt

Ariana Grande

Serendipity

Pequod

Pi

Stella

Elixir

Cherish

Lily

Cheri

Byron

Misty

Riki

Ingenue

Dulcet

Winkin

Snicker

Weedle

Winnie

Gidgit

Fauna

Marco

Twizzler

Hondo

Doink

Cool Yorkie Names

They may be little, but Yorkies can still be pretty chill, fun-loving little dogs. For the little Fonzies in your life, here some are some ideas for cool Yorkie names.