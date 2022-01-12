134 Winter Dog Names for Your Warm-Hearted Pooch
When welcoming a fluffy bundle of new pup joy during the coldest months of the year, it's only natural to be inspired by winter dog names. You'll make happy memories together frolicking outside when there's a nip (Ooo! That's a good one!) in the air and a twinkle of frost (Another good one!) on your pooch's sniffer.
So peek at this list of winter-themed dog names for ideas that are perfect for your cuddly cold weather canine!
Female Winter Dog Names
Your sweet snowflake will shine with a cool winter name for girl dogs.
- Crystal
- Fiona
- Aurora
- Tindra
- Ember
- Skadi
- Frostine
- January
- Alba
- Meira
- Rin
- Iclyn
- Carol
- Enya
Male Winter Dog Names
These winter boy dog names can be totally chill or spunky and brisk—just like your pup.
- North
- Blizzard
- Zane
- Colden
- Douglas
- Fir
- Bora
- Orion
- Janara
- Blizz
- Aspen
- Nevio
- Boris
- Finn
RELATED: 260 Clever Name Ideas for Boy Dogs
Wintery Names for White Dogs
Wait—is that a snowbank or your fluffy Fido posing like a white statue? Toss out a treat and see if it moves!
- Aubin (French for white)
- Fuyu (Japanese for winter)
- Eirwen or Eira (Welsh for white as snow or snow)
- Olwen (Welsh for white footprint)
- Berfin (German for snowdrop flower)
- Qanuk (Yupik for snowflake)
- Kenyon (English for white-haired)
- Lumi (Finnish for snow)
- Blanca or Blanco (Spanish for white)
- Yuki (Japanese for snow)
- Vit (Swedish for white)
- Neve (Irish for snow)
- Quilo (Greek for north wind)
- Xue (Chinese for snow)
- Bianca (Italian for white)
- Aputsiaq (Greenlandic for snow crystal)
- Whittaker (English for white acre or field)
- Kaneq (Inuit for frost)
- Weiss (German for white)
- Yujio (Japanese for snow boy)
- Belyy (Russian for white)
Cute Winter Dog Names
Honestly, the snuggles just keep coming.
- Elsa
- Snowy
- Alaska
- Slippers
- Twinkle
- Burr
- Fleece
- Snowball
- Cocoa
- Marshmallow
- Flake
- Yeti
- Boots
- Slushy
- Glitter
- Antler
- Nevada
- Cinnamon
- Parka
- Siver
- Arctic
- Bear
- Sleigh
- Penguin
- Klondike
Festive Dog Names Inspired by Winter Holidays
From Hanukkah and Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights to Christmas and the Native American Soyul celebration, names like these keep the season bright all year long!
- Kwanzaa (Swahili for first fruits)
- Holly
- Nick or Nicholas
- Dasher (or any of Santa's reindeer, actually)
- Yule
- Jingle
- Lakshmi and Ganesh (Hindu goddess and lord)
- King
- Belle or Bell
- Posadas (Spanish for lodging)
- Toy
- Ivy
- Chochom (Hebrew for sage or wisdom)
- Tinsel
- Angel
- Lagniappe (Louisiana French for a little something extra)
- Elf
- Star
- Kachina (Hopi for spirit)
- Saint
- Lucia
- Biān Pào (Chinese for firecracker)
- Merry
- Aster
Dog Names Inspired by Wintery Locations
Send your winter pup pal on a journey from the North Pole to the South Pole and all points in between.
- Alert (500 miles from the North Pole in the Qikiqtaaluk Region, Nunavut, Canada)
- Alaska
- Vail
- Baikal (From Russia's Lake Baikal, known as the 'sacred sea' by the Buryat Mongol tribes)
- Gullfoss (A waterfall on the Hvítá river in Iceland)
- Abisko (Popular home of reindeer in Sweden)
- Denali
- Svalbard (Best place to view the Northern Lights in Norway)
- Everest
- Makalu
- Cho Oyu
- Manaslu (Some of the iconic mountain peaks in the Himalayas mountain range along the Tibetan Plateau in Southern Asia)
- Vik (Short for Reykjavík)
- Ushuaia (The southernmost city in Argentina closest to Antarctica)
- Amundsen or Scott (The science station closest to the geographic South Pole in Antarctica)
Winter Dog Names Inspired by Movies
Heroic sled dogs Togo and Balto aren't the only stars of the silver screen. One of these monikers from winter-themed movies might suit your best furry friend, too!
- Shasta (Snow Buddies)
- Budderball (Snow Buddies)
- Talon (Snow Buddies)
- Maya (Eight Below)
- Taro (Antarctica)
- Jiro (Antarctica)
- Cleo (Snowtime!)
- Nanook (Iron Will)
- Gus (Iron Will)
- Buck (The Call of the Wild)
- Mack (Snow Dogs)
- Sniff (Snow Dogs)
- Yodel (Snow Dogs)
- Scooper (Snow Dogs)
- Duchess (Snow Dogs)
- Demon (Snow Dogs)
- Nana (Snow Dogs)
- Hachi (Hachi: A Dog's Tale)
- Socks (The Snowman and the Snowdog)
- Mia Tuck (White Fang)